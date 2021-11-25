ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmanuel Macron warns Boris Johnson not to exploit migrant tragedy ‘for political ends’

By Henry Samuel Calais
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmanuel Macron warned Boris Johnson on Thursday not to “exploit” for political ends the deaths of 27 migrants in the Channel as Franco-British squabbling threatened to overshadow attempts to forge a more coordinated response. With the victims – who include seven women, one of whom was pregnant, and three...

BBC

PM Boris Johnson shocked and saddened at migrant deaths

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is "shocked, appalled and deeply saddened" after 31 migrants died when their boat sank in the Channel. Speaking from Downing Street he says no stone will be left unturned in the fight to demolish human trafficking gangs.
POLITICS
The Independent

England only UK nation not to encourage working from home

It is safe for people in England to go into the office, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said, as people in other UK nations were urged to work from home to curb the spread of the new coronavirus variant.Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday reminded people to “work from home if possible”, as six cases were confirmed there. The advice is the same in Northern Ireland.In Wales, working from home is encouraged under current guidance.On Monday the PM’s spokesman said it was up to employers to decide on the “right balance” for them, when it came to whether staff worked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Calais mayor takes aim at Boris Johnson over Channel migrant disaster

The mayor of Calais on Wednesday partially blamed Boris Johnson for the death of at least 27 migrants off the northern French coast, accusing the Prime Minister of lacking the “courage” to handle those who wish to reach Britain on home soil. Natacha Bouchart’s virulent criticism came as French politicians...
POLITICS
The Independent

Inside Politics: Johnson and Macron vow further cooperation after Channel tragedy

Human tragedy struck in the Channel near Calais yesterday, where 27 people – a child among them – drowned when their dinghy capsized attempting to make the treacherous journey from France to Britain. The loss of life is thought to be the worst-ever migrant disaster in the Channel and one that many observers feared was just around the corner, as record numbers risk their lives in search of a better future. The fall out from the tragedy very quickly turned political, with London and Paris embroiled in a blame game about how to deal with the crisis, while some opposition parties laid the blame squarely at the door at the UK government, who they say must provide safe and legal routes for refugees to find sanctuary. Elsewhere, there are fresh negative briefings against Boris Johnson coming out of Rishi Sunak’s Treasury, the new German government has warned the UK against breaching the Northern Ireland Brexit deal, and parliamentary authorities are reviewing rules after an MP was told she couldn’t take her three-month-old son to a debate.
POLITICS
newschain

Johnson writes to Macron with five-point plan to tackle migrant crisis

Boris Johnson has written to French President Emmanuel Macron to set out a five-point plan to tackle the migrant crisis following the deaths of 27 people in the Channel. It comes after President Macron said he was requesting “extra help” from the UK on Thursday as authorities revealed that pregnant women and children were among those who died when a boat sank while crossing to the UK on Wednesday.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

UK's Johnson Proposes 5 Steps to Macron to Prevent Migrant Deaths

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had written to French President Emanuel Macron on Thursday to set out five steps the two countries can take to avoid the deaths of more migrants trying to cross English Channel. Johnson said the steps included joint patrols to prevent...
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

How can Boris Johnson solve the Channel migrant crisis?

Ministers have stressed there is “no silver bullet” to solving the Channel migrant crisis, but the deaths of at least 27 on Wednesday have provided a deadly impetus to Anglo-French efforts to find a solution. Britain has been pushing for British Border Force and police officers to join French beach...
POLITICS

