Native American Heritage Month-Thanksgiving is a time to mourn and to remember

Alabama-Coushatta celebrates ancestry during Native American Heritage Month

Better East Texas: Make people the focus of the holiday season. The holidays are about people – people we care about. So, take this restart, this return to tradition, to focus our time and efforts on people. Truly caring for those around us will impact far beyond our own families and help us all come together.
Community: BRCC recognizes Native American Heritage Month with breakfast, panel discussion

Baton Rouge Community College hosted a diversity breakfast and panel discussion Nov. 19 in recognition of Native American Heritage Month. The month is designated to offer education about Native American tribes, to raise awareness about the unique challenges native people have faced historically and in the present, and to highlight ways tribal citizens have worked to conquer these challenges.
Natives and Media Representation - Native American Heritage Month

For many decades, the representation of Native people in movies and on tv has been problematic...or non-existent. Viewed simply as villains, or as "noble savages" whose time was over, pushed aside to make way for heroic settlers in the quest for a Manifest Destiny. It wasn't until the 1990s that Native people began to see more nuanced characterizations on screen, and now there are more Native American filmmakers and content creators bringing their stories into the public eye (and gaining ground in Hollywood).
Smithsonian Associates Kicks Off the Holiday Season With Virtual Programs

Smithsonian Associates Streaming offers plenty of ways for people to celebrate the holidays from the comfort of their own homes. Programs provide insights into holiday traditions, studio arts workshops add a touch of nature to participants’ holiday décor and a reflective writing workshop presents new ways to contemplate the gifts of winter. Programs include: Natural […] The post Smithsonian Associates Kicks Off the Holiday Season With Virtual Programs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Native American tribes arrive in Plymouth to mourn on Thanksgiving

Members of Native American tribes from around New England are gathering in the seaside town where the Pilgrims settled — not to give thanks, but to mourn Indigenous people worldwide who’ve suffered centuries of racism and mistreatment. Thursday’s solemn National Day of Mourning observance in downtown Plymouth, Massachusetts, will recall...
Native Americans mourn on Thanksgiving: 'No reason to celebrate'

Members of Native American tribes from around New England are gathering in the seaside town where the Pilgrims settled — not to give thanks, but to mourn Indigenous people worldwide who’ve suffered centuries of racism and mistreatment. Thursday’s solemn National Day of Mourning observance in downtown Plymouth, Massachusetts, will recall...
