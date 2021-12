Snipes is making moves to expand its U.S. brick-and-mortar presence. The global sneaker retailer has signed an agreement to purchase American sneaker chain Jimmy Jazz, which operates over 170 stores in the U.S. The deal, which is expected to close by the end of the year, will grow Snipes’ U.S. retail presence from 100 to almost 270 locations. Snipes currently operates more than 450 stores across Europe and the U.S. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Despite the pandemic, Snipes continues to grow,” said Sven Voth, CEO and founder of Snipes. “Our ‘community first’ concept will keep our focus on our...

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO