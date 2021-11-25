ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Czech President Zeman returning to hospital after positive coronavirus test -reports

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech President Milos Zeman was being taken back to hospital on Thursday after testing...

Reuters

Czech Republic reports 20,315 daily coronavirus cases

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported 20,315 new coronavirus cases for Friday, the first week-on-week drop in the daily tally in two months, although its hospitals were still filling and the government toughened restrictions. On the same day last week, the country of 10.7 million people reported 22,957 new...
BBC

Covid-positive Czech president appointed new PM from plexiglass box

Czech President Milos Zeman has appointed opposition leader Petr Fiala as the country's new prime minister. Mr Zeman - who tested positive for coronavirus last week - made the appointment from inside a plexiglass box in a state room at his residence. The president was wheeled in by hospital staff...
UAE announces its first case of the new COVID-19 variant – WAM

CAIRO (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday its first case of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron for an African woman arriving from an African country through an Arab country, state news agency WAM reported. UAE is the second Gulf country to detect an Omicron case after Saudi...
Cuba to upgrade homegrown COVID-19 vaccine to confront Omicron

HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuban health authorities said that researchers in the communist-run country are upgrading its homegrown COVID vaccines to ensure protection against the new Omicron variant. The Caribbean island nation, whose economy hinges on tourism, sharply eased entry requirements in mid-November following a successful inoculation drive with domestically developed...
Italy approves COVID-19 vaccination for 5-11 year olds

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s medicines agency AIFA on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11. AIFA’s decision, which was widely expected, came after the European Union’s drug regulator (EMA) took the same step on Nov. 25. The...
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Fears over the impact of the Omicron variant rose on Thursday after the first case was reported in the United States, while the Japanese central bank warned of economic pain as countries respond with tighter containment measures. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals for a...
AFP

'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

Germans were warned Monday they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 by the end of winter, as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic that prompted a US travel advisory. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
WHO advisory group will review data on COVID-19 booster shots next week

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization’s vaccine advisory group will meet next week to review the data on extra doses of COVID-19 vaccines, a senior official said on Wednesday, as wealthy countries administer booster shots to more of their population. The WHO’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan did not give...
AFP

WHO warns of 'toxic mix' as EU chief mulls mandatory Covid jabs

The WHO has issued stern warnings on the dangers of vaccination apathy and the European Union put mandatory jabs on the table as the United States registered its first case of the fast-spreading Omicron strain of the coronavirus. - First US case - The United States, officially the world's hardest-hit country from Covid-19, announced it had detected its first Omicron case: a fully vaccinated traveller from South Africa who is recovering from mild symptoms.
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
Coronavirus
Nicola Sturgeon says all nine recorded cases of Omicron variant linked to same event

All nine cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus can be traced back to a single event on November 20, Nicola Sturgeon said. The Scottish first minister also said that any possible links between the new cases of the Omicron variant and the Cop26 summit are being investigated, but the timing means it is “improbable”.
spectrumnews1.com

UMass Memorial Health reporting increase in positive COVID-19 tests, hospitalizations

WORCESTER, Mass. - After a summer with fewer cases of COVID-19, UMass Memorial Health is reporting another increase in both positive test rates and hospitalizations. UMass Memorial Health president and CEO, Dr. Eric Dickson, says hospitalizations across the state are at a little more than 600. Dr. Dickson says when they get up to 700 or 800, it's considered a surge.
UK agrees deals for 114 million more Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 doses

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Wednesday it had agreed deals to buy 114 million more Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shots, saying it had sped up signing the new contracts in light of the emergence of the new Omicron variant. The deal involves an additional 60 million Moderna shots...
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. First Omicron case in U.S. adds to global alarm over virus variant. Fears over the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus rose on Thursday after the first case was reported in the United States and the Japanese central bank warned of economic pain as countries respond with tighter containment measures. Much remains unknown about the new variant, which was first found on Nov. 8 in South Africa and has spread to at least two dozen countries. The first known U.S. case was a fully vaccinated person in California who returned to the United States from South Africa on Nov. 22 and tested positive seven days later.
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
