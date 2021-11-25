ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Thanksgiving Day shooting leaves victim in critical condition

By FOX59 Web
FOX59
FOX59
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rCxVc_0d6p472z00

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting on the near northeast side Thanksgiving Day, and found a 30-year-old man injured.

The call came in around 1:15 p.m. from the 2400 block of Martin Luther Lane. That’s near the intersection of 25th Street and Keystone Avenue.

The man was taken to Methodist Hospital, and police say he is in critical condition.

IMPD says they do have an idea who the suspect is, adding that a dispute between a woman’s current and former boyfriends led to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

2 more people shot on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is responding to two people shot on the near north side, both victims are awake and breathing. One person was found on the scene of the shooting at the 2600 block of Carrollton Avenue, another person had walked into Methodist Hospital with a gunshot wound. A preliminary investigation has IMPD believing that the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 dead after shooting on north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot to death on the north side at around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Officers had found two adult males shot at the 8800 block of Westfield Way, and homicide detectives are on the scene. This marks 251 total homicides. There is no information regarding the victims, suspect or cause […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigating shooting death; victim found in west side apartment

INDIANAPOLIS — Metropolitan police are investigating the shooting death of a male gunshot wound victim discovered by police late Tuesday night. Police were called to the 3300 block of Heather Ridge Drive, on a report of a possible disturbance. When officers arrived, they found a man deceased inside the apartment. Police have not released any […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

A violent night for Indianapolis leaves 6 people shot

INDIANAPOLIS — Within the span of three hours, six people have been shot throughout Indianapolis. Of these six people shot, two of them died from their injuries, bringing this year’s total homicides to 251. IMPD has been responding to all cases either with homicide detectives, aggravated assault responders or night watch. 8800 block of Westfield […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

‘It’s not like she just vanished’: IMPD issues missing persons alert weeks after 22-year-old is driven away in truck

INDIANAPOLIS — Nakia Spurlock Pope has surveillance video of her daughter walking away from the family’s northside home on Nov. 9 and getting into a gray pickup truck and being driven away. Within days Nakyla Williams, 22, was reported missing and IMPD resisted issuing a missing persons alert until Tuesday evening. “Additional time has passed. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther
FOX59

CRIME MAPPING: How Indianapolis’ record-breaking homicide year is tracking into December

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis entered into the final month of the year with a record-breaking homicide total. On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released the latest homicide report showing 249 total homicides as of Dec. 1, compared to 225 on the same day in 2020. 2021 has almost consistently been pacing higher in homicides than […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Thanksgiving#Methodist Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
FOX59

‘He took care of everybody’: Family seeks answers after father of 4 killed in shooting on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were killed in separate homicides this past weekend in Indianapolis, including a father of four from Hancock County. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 5400 block of Pleasant Hill Circle Saturday night just before 6 p.m. for a report of a person shot. The victim, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Head-on crash on I-65 in Tippecanoe County claims 1 life

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after a head-on collision between two semi-trucks on Interstate 65 on Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. near the 179 mile marker on I-65. Police said a 2013 Kenworth traveling southbound on the interstate ran off the roadway, for an unknown […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Police: Columbus man held on $1M bond in son’s fentanyl-related death

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Columbus man is being held on a $1 million bond after being arrested in connection with the death of his son. Investigators said the boy died from fentanyl exposure. Officers took Travis Tuttle into custody Monday. He’s being held at the Bartholomew County Jail on charges of neglect of a dependent […]
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

Another fire at Lakeside Pointe at Nora Apartments

INDIANAPOLIS — A troubled north side apartment complex caught fire yet again Wednesday afternoon. The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a fire at the Lakeside Pointe at Nora Apartments just before 4 p.m. No injuries were reported and it was under control in 25 minutes, IFD said. According to IFD, 5 adults and 3 children […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy