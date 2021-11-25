9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Nov. 25-28)

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The holidays are officially here! While temperatures may have started to drop, your weekend plans don't have to! So shut down your laptop, don’t look at your email, and let 1010 WINS help you plan your Thanksgiving weekend fun.

Broadway Show Globes in Times Square

Broadway show globes returned to Times Square for the holiday season. The snow globes portray scenes inspired by some of your favorite plays including Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, Dear Evan Hansen, The Lion King, and Wicked.

When: Thursday, Nov. 25 - Sunday, Nov. 28; Noon - 12 a.m.

Where: Times Square

Cost: Free

Lightscape

Explore Brooklyn Botanic Garden like never before this holiday season at the after-dark, illuminated spectacular Lightscape. Discover the beauty of nature in winter on this enchanting trail animated by over one million dazzling lights created by local artists.

When : Thursday, Nov. 25 - Sunday, Nov. 28; 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Where : Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Cost : Adults: $34, Children $18

Santaland

Starting Friday Santa is back at Macy's Herald Square for Santaland. Guests can stroll through the enchanted wonderland and deliver their wishlists to Santa himself.

When : Friday, Nov. 26 - Sunday, Nov. 28; Time varies

Where : Macy's 34th Street - Herald Square

Cost : Free

Rockefeller Center Wine Garden

City Winery Rockefeller Center pop-up wine garden is back so that New Yorkers and visitors alike can lounge inside heated domes during colder days or nights with wine and other brews!

When : Thursday, Nov. 25 - Sunday, Nov. 28; Time varies

Where : Rockefeller Center

Cost : Starts at $25

﻿ Christmas Spectacular Starring The Radio City Rockettes

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes is back for its annual musical holiday show. It features more than 140 performers and an original musical score and combines singing, dancing, and humor.

When : Thursday, Nov. 25 - Sunday, Nov. 28; Time varies

Where : Radio City Music Hall

Cost : Varies

Ice Skating at Bryant Park

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is back for ice skating, food and holiday shopping. The highlight is always the 17,000-square-foot ice-skating rink that's free to use if you bring your own skates.

When : Thursday, Nov. 25 - Sunday, Nov. 28; Time varies

Where : Bryant park

Cost : Free with skates

Union Square Holiday Market

The Union Square Holiday Market is back this year with over 160 vendors for unique gifts created by local craftsmen, artists, and entrepreneurs. Browse the winding aisles and enjoy this unique winter experience.

When : Thursday, Nov. 25 - Sunday, Nov. 28; 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Where : Union Square

Cost : Free

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

New York City's newest observation deck officially opened the "Air" exhibit with spectacular views of the iconic skyline. The creators describe it as a "story-driven, immersive experience" located in the city's newest skyscraper.

When : Thursday, Nov. 25 - Sunday, Nov. 28; Time varies

Where : 45 East 42nd Street

Cost : Varies

Holiday Train Show

The New York Botanical Garden is back with its Holiday Train Show. Enjoy a miniature wonderland of 175 historical architectural sites of New York City like the Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge, and Rockefeller Center sculpted out of everything from seeds to Shelf Mushrooms.

When : Thursday, Nov. 25 - Sunday, Nov. 28; 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Where : 764 Central Park South

Cost : Free