NEW YORK - Best Buy CEO Corie Barry is warning of an uptick in organized retail crime at its locations. "I think you've probably seen in the media that across retail, we are definitely seeing more and more, particularly, organized retail crime and incidence of shrink in our locations. And I think you've heard other retailers talk about it, and we certainly have seen it as well," she explained on the company's third-quarter earnings call Tuesday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO