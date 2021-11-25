ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: Harry Connick Jr. Was Completely Unrecognizable During Performance

By Kati Kuuseoks
 6 days ago
Alright, this one’s for you Broadway/musical theatre folks. If watching the Macy’s Day Parade is a Thanksgiving tradition in your family’s home like it was for me growing up, you’re probably still tuned in right now. You never know who’s going to turn up and earlier this morning, you might have even spotted a familiar face. Then again, maybe not. That’s because Harry Connick Jr. didn’t actually look like Harry Connick Jr. this year.

No, instead, he looked like Daddy Warbucks sporting a fully bald head. We’re talking a shiny cue ball. A chrome dome. Luscious locks no more. So, what’s all that about? Well, we’ve got the performance and details for you below.

Harry Connick Jr. Shocks the Audience With His Transformation

So, here’s Harry Connick Jr.’s Macy’s Day performance from this year’s parade. There’s a lot to unpack here so we’ll let you watch the whole thing before we break it down. Check it out:

Even if you’re not fully versed in Broadway and theatre, there are some context clues here. That little red dress, for example, worn by 12-year-old star Celina Smith obviously belongs to the iconic “Annie” character. And that’s actually what explains Harry Connick Jr.’s new ‘do (or lack thereof). He stars as the wealthy Daddy Warbucks benefactor character in NBC’s upcoming performance of Annie Live!

The Internet Reacts

Once the Internet gained its bearings and realized who this freshly bald man actually was, the roast immediately commenced. First and foremost, came all the other pop culture references.

Dr. Evil from Austin Powers made a few appearances, but why tell you when I can show you.

Take a look:

I’m not saying it does look like him, but I’m not saying it doesn’t look like him either.

@HoCoHowie joined the roast and didn’t hold back writing “I don’t want to live in a world with a bald Harry Connick Jr.”

@NickGrimesYT astutely pointed out that “Harry Connick Jr. is now Hairless Connick Jr.” And I’m upset I didn’t come up with that one myself.

The rest of the comments hold a debate trying to figure out whether Harry Connick Jr. is actually bald or if it’s a bald cap/SFX makeup. It’s been reported as both, so that doesn’t really clear things up.

Regardless, the highly anticipated project drops December 2nd at 8 p.m. on NBC following a slew of other successful musicals like The Sound of Music, Peter Pan, The Wiz, and Hairspray.

