Scientists uncover coronavirus-related SARS-CoV-2 in Cambodian bats sampled more than 10 years ago

Derrick
 6 days ago

Coronaviruses very closely related to SARS-CoV-2, which can lead to COVID-19, was uncovered in a pair of bats sampled in Cambodia more than 10 years ago. The discovery, outlined in the journal Nature Communications, further supports theories that the global pandemic was the result of a “spillover of a bat-borne...

