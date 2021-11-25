ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Instagram chief to testify in US Congress on harm to youth from platform

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], November 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The CEO of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, will appear before the US Senate, the upper chamber of the Congress, in the second week of December for the first time and testify regarding reports on the negative influence of the social network on teenagers, the New York Times...

AFP

Facebook whistleblower warns US lawmakers of regulation deadlock

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen urged a US Congress panel Wednesday not to get mired in drawn out debate amid a new push to set social media regulations, which have long been blocked by partisan combat. "Facebook wants you to get caught up in a long, drawn out debate over the minutiae of different legislative approaches.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington State
Instagram head to testify before U.S. Senate panel on 'protecting kids online'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Instagram head Adam Mosseri will testify on Dec. 8 at a U.S. Senate subcommittee hearing on “protecting kids online,” the panel said on Wednesday. “This hearing will address what Instagram knows about its impacts on young users, its commitments to reform, and potential legislative solutions,” the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection, product safety and data security said.
The Next Web

Adam Mosseri vs Congress: Why the Senate believes Instagram is bad for kids

Instagram is in the crosshairs of Congress. The social app’s chief, Adam Mosseri, is expected to testify before a Senate panel in the week of December 6. Mosseri will appear as part of a series of hearings about online safety for kids, The New York Times reports. The hearing will be led by Senator Richard Blumenthal, who heads the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection.
Richard Blumenthal
Bay News 9

State attorneys general investigate Instagram for potential harm to children

A coalition of state attorneys general launched an investigation into Instagram’s parent company Meta Inc., formerly known as Facebook, for its potentially harmful psychological effects on young children. In a statement released Thursday, the group of eight attorneys general said they are “examining the company's conduct and whether Meta or...
WJAC TV

AGs demand 'accountability' from Meta/Facebook for Instagram's alleged harms to kids

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Meta, formerly Facebook, is under fresh legal scrutiny from a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general who will be investigating whether Instagram violated consumer protection laws and intentionally put young users at risk. At least 17 states have announced they are joining the effort including California, Connecticut,...
Impact Of Instagram On Children Investigated In The US

WASHINGTON DC – The attorneys general of several states in the United States announced on Thursday the opening of a joint investigation to determine if Meta, the parent company of Instagram, promoted the application in children knowing that it could have harmful effects on the health of minors. The social media giant faces one of its most serious reputation crises since a whistleblower leaked thousands of internal documents according to which company executives were aware of the harmful potential of its sites, sparking a renewed push in the United States for the regulation of the social network. “Facebook, now Meta, has failed to protect young people on its platforms and instead chose to ignore or, in some cases, redouble manipulations that pose a real threat to physical and mental health: exploiting children for the sake of make a profit, “Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement. The investigation aims to “scrupulously examine how this company interacts with young users, identify any illegal practices and put an end to abuses,” he said. The group of attorneys general includes New York, Colorado, Kentucky, California, Florida, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont. It aims to reveal, among other things, Meta’s techniques to increase the frequency and duration of youth user participation and the resulting harm, California At torney General Rob Bonta said. A new movement of young people The initiative follows “reports that reveal that an internal investigation of the Meta itself shows that the use of Instagram is associated with an increased risk of damage to the physical and mental health of young people, including depression, eating disorders and even suicide, “emphasizes Bonta’s statement. “These accusations are false and show a profound ignorance of the facts,” Meta responded in a statement. In May, attorneys general from 44 states had sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, asking him to abandon his project to create a version of Instagram for children under 13. They cited research showing a correlation between social media use and “increased psychological distress and suicidal behavior among young people.” The group abandoned its initiative in September in the face of multiple criticisms. A few weeks later during a hearing dedicated to the impact of Facebook and Instagram on young users, whistleblower Frances Haugen criticized the methods that make teenagers use Instagram in high doses, to the point that they often fall into forms of addiction. Haugen had previously leaked Facebook documents to lawmakers and journalists that put the company in trouble, including allegations that Zuckerberg gave in to state censors in Vietnam and outlining how the platform fuels hatred to keep users hooked. The tech giant changed its name to “Meta” in October, in an attempt to overcome the scandals and focus on its proposal for an Internet future dominated by virtual reality. Haugen told AFP that young people have more reasons than anyone to put pressure on social media companies. “I want to start a youth movement” in that sense, he said, adding that young people who have grown up online should not feel so “powerless” in the face of social media. The 37-year-old Haugen, a mathematician and data specialist, thinks her role would simply be to kick start the youth reaction, imagining it as a university-based movement. “I want … to give young people tools” to be aware of the dangerous effects of social networks, he said. Haugen has been in the limelight for two months for his claims that Facebook prioritizes profits over people’s safety. Connect with the ! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications, or follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.
US states to investigate harm Instagram does to young people

A bipartisan group of U.S. state attorneys general has begun an investigation into Instagram, it was announced today. So far it looks as though nine states are on board. The investigation comes on the back of recent news that Meta Platforms Inc., formerly Facebook Inc., knew that its Instagram app was causing mental harm to teenagers but did nothing about it.
Airline CEOs Asked to Testify Before Congress

Barely two weeks after Congress asked for a hearing on how airlines used the federal grants and loans given to them last year, lawmakers are getting their wish. According to an exclusive story by Reuters News Service, the CEOs of seven U.S. airlines have been asked to testify on Dec. 8 before the Senate Commerce Committee to answer questions about staffing shortages that have contributed to huge delays and cancellations this year.
State Co-Leads Study into Instagram's Harms

TRENTON – Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck announced New Jersey is co-leading a nationwide investigation into whether the social media platform Instagram is violating state consumer protection laws and putting children, teenagers and young adults at risk by inducing them to use the platform in ways that are potentially harmful to them.
