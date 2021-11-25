Colts vs. Buccaneers: Updated injury report for Week 12
The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) updated their injury reports on Thursday ahead of the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
For the Colts, there are no changes to the names on the list for Thursday’s practice but some of the statuses have changed. The Colts held a walkthrough for Thanksgiving so these are estimates of a player’s status had a practice been held.
Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 12 following Thursday:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player Injury Wed. (11/24) Thur. (11/25) Fri. (11/26) Status
G Quenton Nelson Ankle DNP DNP
CB T.J. Carrie Knee LP FP
WR T.Y. Hilton Toe LP FP
LB Darius Leonard Ankle LP LP
Notes
- LG Quenton Nelson faces an uphill battle to play but there is still a chance. If he logs a limited practice on Friday, there is chance he fights through the pain.
- CB T.J. Carrie and WR T.Y. Hilton seem good to go after logging full practices on Thursday.
- LB Darius Leonard could very well be limited all week but still should be expected to play against the Bucs, barring a setback.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Buccaneers in Week 12 following Thursday’s practice (will be updated):
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player Injury Wed. (11/24) Thur. (11/25) Fri. (11/26) Status
WR Antonio Brown Ankle DNP
WR Mike Evans Back DNP
G Ali Marpet Abdomen DNP
LB Devin White Quad DNP
S Mike Edwards Groin LP
WR Chris Godwin Foot LP
DT Vita Vea Knee LP
TE Rob Gronkowski Back FP
DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches Ankle FP
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul Shoulder FP
