ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts vs. Buccaneers: Updated injury report for Week 12

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yAoLV_0d6p1pXP00

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) updated their injury reports on Thursday ahead of the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

For the Colts, there are no changes to the names on the list for Thursday’s practice but some of the statuses have changed. The Colts held a walkthrough for Thanksgiving so these are estimates of a player’s status had a practice been held.

Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 12 following Thursday:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (11/24) Thur. (11/25) Fri. (11/26) Status

G Quenton Nelson Ankle DNP DNP

CB T.J. Carrie Knee LP FP

WR T.Y. Hilton Toe LP FP

LB Darius Leonard Ankle LP LP

Notes

  • LG Quenton Nelson faces an uphill battle to play but there is still a chance. If he logs a limited practice on Friday, there is chance he fights through the pain.
  • CB T.J. Carrie and WR T.Y. Hilton seem good to go after logging full practices on Thursday.
  • LB Darius Leonard could very well be limited all week but still should be expected to play against the Bucs, barring a setback.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Buccaneers in Week 12 following Thursday’s practice (will be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (11/24) Thur. (11/25) Fri. (11/26) Status

WR Antonio Brown Ankle DNP

WR Mike Evans Back DNP

G Ali Marpet Abdomen DNP

LB Devin White Quad DNP

S Mike Edwards Groin LP

WR Chris Godwin Foot LP

DT Vita Vea Knee LP

TE Rob Gronkowski Back FP

DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches Ankle FP

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul Shoulder FP

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Buccaneers: Rookie receiver not living up to expectations

The Buccaneers need more from Jaelon Darden when he returns from injury. Jaelon Darden was one of the biggest draft picks by the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft. In the days following his selection and through training camp, Darden’s selection garnered praise from the national media on a daily basis, and the hopes were high for the rookie receiver to make an immediate impact on a talented Buccaneers team this season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians drops truth bomb on Antonio Brown’s status ahead of Week 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown hasn’t played since Week 6, but based on head coach Bruce Arians’ latest update, it appears he is getting close to returning. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury for the past month, failing to join the Buccaneers’ practices as he recovers from the ankle issue. While it seems he won’t be ready in time for their Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts, Arians noted that Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons is a real possibility:
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots schedule update: Week 15 game vs. Colts bumped to Saturday

The New England Patriots just added another primetime matchup to their schedule. The Patriots' Week 15 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium is set for Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network. That Patriots-Colts game was tentatively scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 19 with a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Rob Gronkowski
The Baltimore Sun

NFL power rankings, Week 12: Where do the Ravens fit among the top contenders?

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders, regardless of win-loss record. Here are the rankings after Week 12: The top contenders 1. Arizona Cardinals (9-2; No. 1 last week) 2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3; No. 2) 3. Green Bay Packers (9-3; ...
NFL
Sporting News

Is Saquon Barkley playing on Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Giants-Buccaneers Week 11 Monday Night Football

It's been a frustrating season for Saquon Barkley owners, but it looks like the star running back is trending toward a return on Monday Night Football against the Buccaneers. Given that he's playing in the last game on Week 11, fantasy football owners will be checking for injury updates all weekend as they finalize their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
NFL
Stampede Blue

Colts’ Injury Report, Week 11: Darius Leonard Active; Marlon Mack, Antwaun Woods Among Those Inactive

The Indianapolis Colts released their inactive list ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Among those inactive are running back Marlon Mack, tackle Julien Davenport, tackle/guard Will Fries, wide receiver Mike Strachan and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods. Linebacker Darius Leonard, who was listed as ‘questionable’ with a hand and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Mike Edwards#American Football#Dnp#Limited Participant#Wr#Lg#Bucs
FanSided

Giants Game Today: Giants vs Buccaneers injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live Stream, TV channel

Daniel Jones, Kadarius Toney, and the NY Giants take on Tom Brady, Chirs Godwin, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 11 of the NFL season. The NY Giants (3-6), led by quarterback Daniel Jones, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, and safety Xaiver McKinney, take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3), led by quarterback Tom Brady, wide receiver Chris Godwin, and linebacker Devin White in an NFL Week 11 game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 (11/22/2021) at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts Pick, Prediction: Who wins in Week 12?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Lucas Oil Stadium for a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. The reigning Super Bowl champions have surprisingly struggled on the road in 2021, while the Colts are on a three-game winning streak. Below, we’ll look at the NFL odds for this game along with a Buccaneers vs. Colts pick and prediction.
NFL
buccaneers.com

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Colts

The Buccaneers head back on the road for the first of two games as the visiting team. They take on the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday in what could be a battle of wills on each side of the line of scrimmage. The Bucs have returned to their rightful place...
NFL
FanSided

Colts Game Sunday: Colts vs Buccaneers odds and prediction for NFL Week 12 Game

The Indianapolis Colts play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. Here are the odds and prediction for the Week 12 matchup. The Indianapolis Colts are coming off their biggest win to date, putting the NFL on notice with a blowout victory over the Buffalo Bills. The Colts are now over .500 for the first time this season at 6-5 and ride a three-game winning streak into Week 12.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
1075thefan.com

Is the Colts’ game Sunday vs the Buccaneers “Must Win”? JMV Thinks So

Indianapolis – Last week on his show JMV said that going 1-1 vs the Bills and Buccaneers would be a success in terms of how the team looks and their postseason chances heading down the stretch. The Colts thrashed the Bills in Buffalo, something that surprised Colts fans nationwide and now JMV has decided to change his tune. He’s known for stamping games “must win” early in the season, even in Week 1 if necessary, so listeners wanted to know if JMV thought the Colts needed to win on Sunday vs the defending Super Bowl Champs.
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 12 Game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Deon Jackson. » Jonathan Taylor set a Colts franchise record with five total touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving). » Taylor now leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,122) and rushing touchdowns (13); he's second among running backs in yards per carry (5.8). Taylor set a franchise record for fewest carries (173) to reach 1,000 yards in a season.
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers Face Big Challenge Heading Into Matchup vs. Colts

Winning in the NFL is already hard enough. It becomes even harder when teams have to go on the road. The Buccaneers are heading to Indianapolis to take on the 6-5 Colts this weekend, but it's not your typical week of preparation. Not only are the Bucs on a short week thanks to their previous Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants, but there's also a holiday thrown in this week, as well.
NFL
New York Post

Colts vs. Buccaneers prediction: Bet on the hot team

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (+3) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Indianapolis has clearly caught fire, as Carson Wentz has achieved a firm handle on the levers of the offense. What’s more, the Colts are catching Tom Brady and the Bucs at the right time, with Tampa Bay coming in off short rest following its Monday-night payback installment vs. the now-anemic Giants. It’s understandable the market respects Brady and Rob Gronkowski, but Jonathan Taylor & Co. are fully focused. Colts sustain surge.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy