‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Star Piper Perabo Talks ‘Coyote Ugly’ Reboot

“Yellowstone” fans have yet to see the debut of actress Piper Perabo’s character but it should be coming in the near future.

We will have to wait and see what Piper Perabo brings to the “Yellowstone” cast in a later episode. Perabo is a popular actress with numerous credits to her name such as films “Looper” and “Coyote Ugly” among many more. With a potential reboot for the latter film, Piper has plenty to say in a recent interview with “The Talk.”

“Piper Perabo reminisces about shooting ‘Coyote Ugly and Jerry O’Connell showing up on set one day,” the social media post says.

“I can’t say everything about what’s going (with the reboot) but Tyra (Banks) wants to do it,” she says. “She is pushing for it will all of her might.”

While we may or may not see a “Coyote Ugly” reboot in the future, we will definitely be seeing Perabo in the “Yellowstone” future. it is believed that the star actress will be bringing a little bit of pep to season four. She will be playing a mischievous animal rights advocate with a penchant for the dramatic.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Set For Series Debut

“Yellowstone” watchers are super excited to see just what Piper Perabo will be bringing to the table.

On “Yellowstone” Perabo will be playing an environmentalist named Summer Higgins and you can imagine where that storyline will go. Piper is one of several new additions to the “Yellowstone cast, joining other newcomers like Finn Little and Jacki Weaver. We don’t a ton about Summer Higgins other than she might be part of a protest later in the season. Earlier this year, “Yellowstone” released a new set photo that shows Piper’s character being led away in handcuffs by law enforcement officers. It certainly sounds like Summer Higgins is going to be a little troublemaker. We have seen numerous times that the Dutton family has a certain way of dealing with those who cause trouble. Could Summer face the same fate as former “Yellowstone” Ranch hand and troublemaker, Fred? We have already seen one trip to the train station this season with John Dutton disposing of murder plotter Checkers.

We don’t know yet if Summer Higgins will be a friend or foe to the Dutton family. It is believed her character is protesting industrial farming in Montana. That may just put her at odds with the Dutton family. In an interview earlier this year, Perabo didn’t give away much but made an interesting comment.

“When John Dutton or Rip Wheeler want to get rid of people, they talk about taking them to the train station,” Perabo says. “I don’t want to be taken to the train station!”