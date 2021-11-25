ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Household bills could soar by £60-a-year to pay for failure of energy supplier Bulb as government covers £1.7billion cost to keep lights on for its customers

By Stewart Carr For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Household bills could rise by as much as £60 to pay for the fallout of energy supplier Bulb as UK gas prices continue to skyrocket over winter.

The company was placed into administration yesterday and the government has pledged to set aside £1.7billion to keep Bulb's 1.6million customers warm over winter.

Bulb will be the first company to use the Special Administration Scheme - a contigency system that was designed to temporarily support energy suppliers deemed too big to fail.

Under the rules of of the scheme, Bulb will receive Government money to continue supplying gas and electricity to its customers during the administration period.

The system was devised in 2013, with the intention that the Government would later place the costs back on to the energy suppliers.

This in turn, means the price will be passed on to households through their energy bills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mm1IZ_0d6p1Wxi00
Struggling energy supplier Bulb (pictured) has been placed into special administration, it has today been announced. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SX7Cy_0d6p1Wxi00
The firm (pictured: A Bulb log from the website), which launched in 2015 and has amassed 1.7million customers, faced collapsing within days after crunch talks between the Government and the company's biggest secured creditor collapsed

'The intention is to recover the Government funding from the insolvent company if it were rescued or from the proceeds of its sale if it were sold. If all or part of the funding could not be recovered from the company or its successor(s), the intention is to recover it through network charges,' an official paper said.

One industry source said that the Government will be able to recoup some of the money from Bulb or from selling parts of the business.

But those in the industry believe the Government will either have to absorb around £1 billion, or charge consumers for it.

Bulb's future was deemed unviable after it began selling gas and electricity for less than it costs to buy. This is because the Government's price cap limits what suppliers can charge to under the current wholesale price of energy.

The firm's investors and lenders refused to continue supporting these losses, forcing it to shut down. The cap offers some protection for householders when wholesale prices surge, but it means that energy firms are running up massive losses.

Industry regulator Ofgem would normally appoint a rival energy firm to take on Bulb's 1.7million customers under a regime known as the Supplier of Last Resort. In this case, there is no chance of doing so, at least in the short term, because no other firm is prepared to take on the costs and huge losses involved.

Under the Special Administration Scheme, a team of administrators will run the company and buy and sell energy until another firm in the sector is willing to take on the customers.

Government ministers will be able to decide when to push up bills to recoup their money.

By waiting until gas prices are less severe, they could spread out the immediate hit to households. Bills are already expected to shoot up by hundreds of pounds next year.

The 2013 paper also revealed that the Government believed suppliers as big as Bulb were highly unlikely to collapse. Officials estimated there was just a 0.12% chance of using the Special Administration Regime in any given year.

Normally energy regulator Ofgem uses a different process, called the Supplier of Last Resort, which moves the customers of a failed supplier to one of its rivals.

This ensures that consumers are protected, while allowing the failed business to close down.

However transferring all of Bulb's 1.7 million customers to a different supplier could risk putting the new supplier at risk of collapse because of the high costs it would face.

'For a supplier to take on the customers of one of the six largest supply companies may mean doubling the size of their customer base. A transfer of this size could not take place in an orderly manner in a short timescale,' the 2013 paper said.

What is a special administration scheme and what does it mean?

Energy supply company administration is essentially a contingency measure to deal with a high impact event in the UK's energy market.

It allows the company to continue trading normally, potentially with financial assistance from the Government, if the company is unable to secure funding from commercial sources.

This lasts until the firm is either rescued, sold or its customers transferred to other suppliers.

Bulb is the first UK firm to be placed into energy supply company administration.

Energy supply company administration is intended as a backstop to the Supplier of Last Resort arrangements.

These arrangements allow Ofgem to revoke a supplier's licence if it becomes insolvent and appoint another supplier to take over its customer accounts.

The purpose of energy supply company administration is to protect the market from the sudden impact of the failed supplier's debt.

This is essentially to stop a domino effect, where the collapse of smaller energy firms mounts to put pressure on larger energy suppliers.

Unlike 22 of the previous UK energy firms which have seen their customers shifted on to bigger suppliers, Bulb the biggest firm to run into trouble yet.

With 1.7million customer Bulb is almost as big as all of the other firms to have gone bust combined.

And so it seems - like the banking crisis of 2008 which saw the Government spend billions bailing out failing banks - that Bulb is too big to fail.

Related
MarketWatch

Exxon Mobil to boost spending on greenhouse gas reduction projects to $15 billion through 2027

Exxon Mobil Corp. said Wednesday that it has finalized its corporate plans to 2027, including increased spending on greenhouse gas emission-reduction projects to $15 billion over the next six years. The company said it also plans to maintain "disciplined capital investments," keeping that in the range of $20 billion to $25 billion per year through 2027. "The support the corporate strategy of continued structural cost savings, investment in low-cost-of-supply and lower-emission products, and further portfolio high-grading, positioning the company to double earnings and cash flow by 2027 versus 2019," the oil giant stated. The stock rose 2.1% in premarket trading, and crude oil futures bounced 4.7% off Tuesday's 3-month closing low. Exxon Mobil's stock has rallied 45.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has run up 44.0% and the S&P 500 has advanced 21.6%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Treasury has not estimated scale of Bulb’s use of £1.7bn Government loan

Treasury officials have not estimated what proportion they expect to be used of the £1.7 billion they have promised to lend to failed energy supplier Bulb to make sure the lights stay on for customers.Charles Roxburgh, the second permanent secretary to the Treasury, said he did not know how much Bulb would need.“We don’t know how much of that will be used, it will depend on the final cost of the administration, which at this stage we don’t know,” he told MPs on the Treasury Select Committee.“The administrator is required to do the administration at the lowest cost possible, but...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Market#Energy Supply#Bulb#Bills
The Independent

Proposed heating benefit would give 400,000 households £50 towards bills

A proposed new benefit payment would give 400,000 households in Scotland £50 each every winter to help with heating bills.The Scottish Government is aiming to replace the current UK-wide Cold Weather Payment in the winter of 2022.It has opened a consultation on Low Income Winter Heating Assistance, which is expected to cost £20 million annually.The current benefit pays £25 for each seven-day period where the temperature is forecast to be below freezing.Under the new scheme, households receiving income-related benefits would automatically receive £50 every winter.Social Security Minister Ben Macpherson said: “Although Cold Weather Payments have been a valuable support for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Households may face extra bills for Government rescue of Bulb

Household bills could increase by as much as £60 to pay for the failure of energy supplier Bulb at a time when costs are already soaring. The company fell into special administration on Wednesday, with the Government promising to set aside nearly £1.7 billion to ensure it keeps the lights on for its 1.6 million customers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

UK energy crisis: Bulb bankruptcy costs UK £1.7bn

The UK Government has pledged up to £1.7bn ($2.3bn) to continue operations of bankrupted utility Bulb Energy. Bulb became the first utility to enter “special administration” after it announced its bankruptcy on Monday. Energy regulator Ofgem considered Bulb’s 1.7 million customers too many to pass through its “supplier of last resort” scheme, so Bulb became the first company to enter a restructuring scheme.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cuereport.com

UK puts £1.7B aside to cover Bulb Energy’s cost of running for winter

To cover the winter running costs of the recently collapsed energy supplier, Bulb Energy Ltd., the UK treasury has reportedly put aside approximately £1.7 billion via a special administration, ensuring that the supplier’s customers are not left stranded during the holidays. After going bankrupt on Monday, Bulb, Britain's seventh-largest energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
yourmoney.com

Government bails out Bulb with £1.7bn support

The move, which follows Bulb announcing its insolvency on Monday, makes the firm the biggest victim so far of the energy industry crisis which has seen more than 24 energy suppliers go bust since August. Teneo has been appointed special administrator of Bulb. Teneo will work with the existing Bulb...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government earmarks £1.7bn to support energy supplier Bulb

The government has set aside nearly £1.7bn to allow Bulb to continue supplying energy to its customers as it tumbled into administration.In court on Wednesday, the company was put into special administration, which will allow it to continue to trade for the time being.The £1.69bn loan will be set aside by government to support the administrator’s work, and ensure that lights stay on for Bulb’s 1.6 million customers.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng can free up more money for the company if needed, court documents show.Without the cash, Bulb would not have been able to keep its doors open past the middle...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

267K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

