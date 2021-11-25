ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teacher of English (part time, maternity cover)

 7 days ago
Are you an English Teacher passionate about your subject? Do you have the ability to deliver interactive, engaging lessons, which inspire students to get excited about English?

Broadway Academy is a high performing academy in North Birmingham, and we believe in the potential of every student. Because of this, we are not looking for ordinary run-of-the-mill Teachers of English. If you are ambitious, enthusiastic and are looking to inspire the next generation, joining the English team at Broadway is a fantastic opportunity for you.

The department

The English Department aspires to instil a love of reading and of literary studies in all our students, regardless of an individual’s circumstances. Through our passion for our subject, we aim to create opportunities in lessons that deliver the perfect combination of knowledge, application and enjoyment.

We are a supportive, dedicated and passionate department staffed by a cohesive team, who work together to achieve excellent outcomes for all students. The department continues to go from strength to strength: the progress of students in English is above the national average, improving from -0.04 in 2017 to +0.45 in 2019. The department leads an exciting curriculum that celebrates both high academic expectations and the development of student character through challenging literature and non-fiction. We welcome any visits to meet the team and see us in action.

The role

As a member of the English team, you will be part of developing what is already an outstanding KS3 and KS4 curricula, and integral to our constant drive towards “world class” English teaching. With this in mind, our ideal candidate will either have experience, or the ability to teach inspiring lessons across the 11-16 age range.

Join us and grow

You will benefit from working within a school which encourages staff and students to be aspirational. Staff development is a priority and staff are empowered to continue their own learning. Alongside external training opportunities, the academy has developed an accelerated leadership programme linked to NPQML and NPQSL and offers a range of induction and CPD programmes.

Find out more by coming to have a look around. Visits to the school are encouraged.

To arrange a visit, seek more information and to request a full application pack, please contact Paul Hunt at Hays Education.

M: 07921 583 731

E: broadway@hays.com

You can also visit our dedicated recruitment website: www.hays.co.uk/jobs/broadway-academy

Closing date: 5th December 2021

