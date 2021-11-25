Emily Damasco: Impressive Instrument

If you don’t know the name Emily Wolfe yet, you will soon. The Austin-based singer, songwriter, and guitarist is a few months removed from the release of Outlier, her excellent sophomore album that’s earned acclaim from listeners and critics alike. Epiphone now produces a signature model guitar that bears her name, and she’s about to take that guitar on the road again when she embarks on a Midwestern tour next month before what’s sure to be a busy and bountiful 2022. Long before Wolfe was collaborating with Queens Of The Stone Age members and sharing the stage with the likes of Joan Jett and Heart, she was playing acoustic brunch sets at restaurants and trying to make a name for herself in Texas capital.

