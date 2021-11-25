ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Emily Damasco: Impressive Instrument

WHYY
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoprano Emily Damasco has a wonderful gift to be shared and...

video.whyy.org

musicinminnesota.com

What is the Best Instrument to Learn?

Looking to make a career out of music? You won’t regret it!. Working as an artist brings incomparable joy and fulfillment to your life. There’s just one problem—you don’t plan an instrument yet. The good news is, learning to play an instrument is easy if you have the passion and...
MUSIC
ibrattleboro.com

Tucker Barrett, Stringed Instrument Artist In Residence at HatchSpace

After nearly 25 years of designing and building electric violins, violas and cellos, Tucker Barrett is now dedicating his time to the repair and restoration of vintage and contemporary acoustic and electric guitars. Trained and apprenticed under Ken Parker at Stuyvesant Music on 48th Street in NYC, Tucker has been...
MUSIC
Variety

Second-Guessing Inspiration Has No Place in Music Making (Guest Column)

When Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams prophetically titled their song “Blurred Lines,” no one could have predicted, sampled or interpolated the tidal wave of internet-hatched accusations of theft directed at industry hitmakers, or the onslaught of frivolous and dubious claims that this deeply flawed verdict would bring to light. Relying heavily on emotional testimony and the views of laypeople to determine what constitutes “infringement,” the 2015 verdict has set copyright law (as it pertains to music) back to the Motown era. Simultaneously it has altered the precious creative process for artists and songwriters in the studio, who justifiably fear being run...
MUSIC
azpbs.org

New MIM exhibit displays legendary musical instruments

There’s a new exhibit at the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, it’s called “Treasures: Legendary Musical Instruments,” and it features how these instruments impacted the development of music. We learned more from MIM Curator, Richard Walter. “We have just over 80 objects in the gallery, this is in our target...
PHOENIX, AZ
fresnostatenews.com

Holocaust instruments to be played in ‘Violins of Hope’ concert

Dozens of men, women, children, elderly and sick were packed in each cattle car – so tight they couldn’t move. As the train pulled to a stop, the clunks and rattles gave way to the sound of an orchestra along the tracks. The doors opened, and as people spilled out, they were beaten, attacked by dogs and even shot. All the while, above the chaos, the stench of death and falling ashes, beautiful music continued as a prayer for their souls. They had arrived at Auschwitz.
FRESNO, CA
The Citizen Online

FCHS band ready to rock with new instruments

The band program at Fayette County High is already one of the best in the state, and they’re about to get even better. Thanks to a generous donation from Little Kids Rock, the Tigers have a bunch of new instruments to really rock. Little Kids Rock, a national music education...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
milwaukeerecord.com

My First Band: Emily Wolfe

If you don’t know the name Emily Wolfe yet, you will soon. The Austin-based singer, songwriter, and guitarist is a few months removed from the release of Outlier, her excellent sophomore album that’s earned acclaim from listeners and critics alike. Epiphone now produces a signature model guitar that bears her name, and she’s about to take that guitar on the road again when she embarks on a Midwestern tour next month before what’s sure to be a busy and bountiful 2022. Long before Wolfe was collaborating with Queens Of The Stone Age members and sharing the stage with the likes of Joan Jett and Heart, she was playing acoustic brunch sets at restaurants and trying to make a name for herself in Texas capital.
MUSIC
