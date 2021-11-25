ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

South Korean task force to study dog meat ban

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zo1Tx_0d6p0XoE00

South Korea is launching a task force to study if dog meat should be banned in the country, The Associated Press reported.

“As the number of families with pet animals has risen rapidly and public interest in animal rights and welfare has grown in our country, there have been increasing voices saying that it’s difficult now to see dog meat consumption as just traditional food culture,” Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said, per the AP.

A statement from seven government offices said the task force is not an admission that dog meat will be banned, saying “public awareness of the basic right [to eat preferred foods] and animal rights issues are tangled in a complicated manner.”

The task force will study dog farms, restaurants that serve dog meat and public opinion on the matter.

South Korea has 1 million to 1.5 million dogs killed each year for food, according to the AP, down by millions from previous decades.

Animal rights activist complained the statement didn’t go far enough with dog farmers accusing the government of trampling their rights.

“South Korea is the only developed country where people eat dogs, an act that is undermining our international image,” said Lee Won Bok, head of the Korea Association for Animal Protection.

“Even if the K-pop band BTS and the [Korean drama] Squid Game are ranked No. 1 in the world, foreigners are still associating South Korea with dog meat and the Korean War.”

Ju Yeongbong, general secretary of an association of dog farmers, said the move to ban dog meat would impact poor, elderly people, the AP noted.

Ju wants the government to make dog meat legal for 20 years while demand for the meat keeps declining.

Comments / 25

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean soldiers face punishment for calling South Korea by its official name

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The North Korean military will severely punish two soldiers for referring to South Korea by an abbreviation of its official name, which is essentially a political statement that recognizes the legitimacy of the government in Seoul, military sources in the North told RFA.
MILITARY
Telegraph

Dog meat could become thing of the past as South Korea considers ban

Dog meat could finally disappear from restaurant menus in South Korea after the government appointed a taskforce to look at banning eating the animals. The move comes after Moon Jae-in, the president and a known animal-lover, suggested that the time had come to ban the sale and consumption of dog meat.
CHINA
TheConversationCanada

'Squid Game' highlights plight of South Korean workers sacrificed for nation’s economic gain

Critics have noted that Squid Game is a critique of capitalism and inequality. Creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk has said it’s about how people go deeply into debt to survive. Squid Game addresses this problem in an escapist, dystopian tale, suggesting the extreme lengths people might go to in order to rid themselves of debt. As one of us argues in research about neoliberalism, escapism and seeking utopia, the tension between the traumatic experience of work and the need to survive prompts escapism, precisely because escape from wage labour is impossible for most people. Squid Game alludes to the actual violence of...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Meat#That Dog#South Korean#The Associated Press#Ap#Bts#Squid Game
One Green Planet

Dog Meat Trader Arrested with 53 Dogs

A man suspected of being a dog meat trader on the Indonesian island of Java was arrested while transporting 53 dogs for the dog meat trade. The man is suspected of being a prominent dog meat trader who kills up to 30 dogs a day. Police found the dogs, many...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tree Hugger

53 Dogs Rescued From Dog Meat Trade in Indonesia

Police and animal rescue workers saved 53 dogs from the illegal dog meat trade on the Indonesian island of Java. The dogs were packed on a delivery truck tied up in sacks with their mouths bound with cable ties and strings. During the sting operation, police from Sukoharjo Regency arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Dogs
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foreigndesknews.com

North Korea Is Prepared for War with U.S. Aircraft Carriers

Kim Jong-un directed the armed forces to intensify their efforts against U.S. carrier strike groups, because if the military “steadily studies and rounds off the war methods of mercilessly striking the enemy’s backbone by the guerrillas-style combat method… it is quite possible to send even a carrier to the bottom of the sea.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Detroit News

Outcry grows as China breaks silence on missing tennis star

Chinese state media broke its two-week silence on the whereabouts of tennis star Peng Shuai, but the effort to knock down her allegations of an affair with a former Communist Party leader were met with skepticism from supporters. Chinese state broadcaster CGTN on Thursday posted a letter attributed to Peng...
TENNIS
Interesting Engineering

The Mystery Behind China's Secret Cockroach Farms

Cockroach farming is practiced in China on a massive scale. At present, there are hundreds of cockroach farms in China, with the total number of cockroaches produced annually exceeding the global human population. The insects produced in these unique farms are mostly used in the production of cosmetics and medicines, or for animal feed.
AGRICULTURE
The Hill

The Hill

399K+
Followers
48K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy