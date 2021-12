The Champions League continues Wednesday on Paramount+. Sporting CP and Borussia Dortmund will face off at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 24 at Estadio Jose Alvalade on Matchday 5 of the Champions League group stage. Sporting CP collected three points with a 4-0 win over Besiktas in their previous leg. Less fortunate on Matchday 4, Borussia Dortmund lost 3-1 to Ajax three weeks ago. Right now, Sporting CP (six points) is in third place in Group C, while Borussia Dortmund (six points) is in second place in the group behind Ajax (12 points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. Whichever team wins is guaranteed second place going into Matchday 6.

UEFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO