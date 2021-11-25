ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Goofy Delivers Pies to Mickey and Minnie at Walt Disney World for Thanksgiving

By Shannen Michaelsen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalt Disney World has released a new live-action short film for Thanksgiving. It features Chef Goofy making his way around the parks to deliver pies to his pals. Watch the short above or by clicking here. The short ends with Goofy arriving at Liberty Tree Tavern in Magic Kingdom,...

disneydining.com

Not a joke and kinda horrifying: Dolls in ‘It’s a Small World’ attraction have to have routine haircuts because their hair keeps growing

I know. I know. This post starts out sounding a bit like something from a Stephen King novel or a horror flick franchise. But alas, the chances are very good that you have been in the company of the terrifying dolls referenced here, as they are the ones inside the “it’s a small world” attraction at Disney World.
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Baby Zebra at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Named Zarina in Honor of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary

Of all the surprises that have come to Walt Disney World for its 50th anniversary, perhaps the most unique has to be the name of a baby zebra!. Disney announced that the Hartmann’s mountain zebra foal born last month at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge has been named Zarina, which means “golden one” in Persian. Her name was chosen to honor the 50th, often known as the golden anniversary.
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney World Stores BARE Amid Merchandise Shortage

‘Tis the season to be jolly – and buy Christmas gifts and sought-after toys for the holidays. Merchandise in Disney Parks has always brought joy to children and adults alike, with Guests able to purchase exclusive items not found anywhere else. Since October 1, Disney had released new collections in...
wdwmagic.com

Cirque du Soleil Drawn to Life debuts at Walt Disney World

Disney and Cirque du Soleil celebrated the opening of the new show 'Drawn to Life' earlier this evening at Walt Disney World's Disney Springs. Drawn to Life, written and directed by Michel Laprise with Fabrice Becker as Director of Creation, is a live acrobatic journey telling the story of Julie, a determined girl who discovers an unexpected gift left by her Disney Animator father: an unfinished animation. As she dives into the inner world of animation guided by a surprising pencil, Julie embarks on an inspiring quest filled with her childhood Disney memories. Developed in partnership with Michael Jung, Executive Theatrical Development, Walt Disney Imagineering along with Walt Disney Animation Studios, the story is driven by 10 unique acrobatic acts alongside animation from beloved Disney films. In addition, the show features all-new animation created by Disney artists led by Animation Director Eric Goldberg, best known for characters such as the Genie in the Disney Animation classic “Aladdin.”
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Join Mickey Mouse & the Disney Friends to Celebrate the Holidays with ‘Mickey & Friends Greeting Parade: Disney Christmas’ at Tokyo Disneyland

The holiday season is upon us once again, and while Tokyo Disneyland can’t roll out their full Disney Christmas Stories parade due to budgetary and safety concerns, we did get a significant upgrade to the Mickey & Friends Greeting Parade compared to last year, with the actual soundtrack and one float from the annual holiday parade! And as always, you can enjoy the action right here courtesy of our YouTube channel.
cogconnected.com

Walt Disney World Comes to Minecraft in Magic Kingdom Adventure DLC

This new expansive park experience promises to be a great time for all ages. In a surprising, if pleasant move today, Disney has collaborated with Minecraft creators in order to give a taste of the Magic Kingdom. As part of their 50th-anniversary celebration of the Florida park being open, Disney and Minecraft have created a whole new Walt Disney World experience for Minecrafters to enjoy. This includes a giant map for players to explore and a lot of Disney and Pixar appearances in block form. So you can say hello to Buzz Lightyear, Mickey Mouse, and more!
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New ‘The Mandalorian’ Sweatshirt and Sweatpants at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new set of apparel inspired by “The Mandalorian” is now available at Walt Disney World. We found this sweatshirt and sweatpants in Creations Shop at EPCOT. “The Mandalorian” Sweatshirt – $64.99. The sweatshirt is light grey...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Embossed Mickey Velour Pet Spirit Jersey at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. You can match your pet this holiday season thanks to this new DisneyTails Spirit Jersey available at Walt Disney World. It matches the green velour human Spirit Jersey we found previously. DisneyTails Velour Spirit Jersey – $39.99.
dapsmagic.com

New Features Added to Disney MagicMobile Service at Walt Disney World Resort

Disney continues to enhance the guest experience at Walt Disney World Resort, particularly when it comes to its My Disney Experience App and the Disney MagicMobile service. The Disney MagicMobile service allows guests to have contactless experiences through the parks utilizing their iPhones, Apple Watch or Google Pay enabled Android phones. This is very similar to how MagicBand’s are utilized.
disneyfoodblog.com

This Disney World Mickey Lights Up and Changes Colors — and it’s Only $5!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Disney World!. It might not even be Thanksgiving yet, but there are decorations everywhere, festive food, a new after hours event, and more in Disney World right now. We’ve been checking out all of the fun celebrations, including the new merchandise. And today, we found a small souvenir that will have you feeling merry and bright!
abc11.com

Disney surprises Louisiana principal with Walt Disney World Resort vacation

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Louisiana principal Marco French wakes up every morning before the crack of dawn to greet every single student that walks into Queensborough Elementary. Known as 'Chancellor French by his students and fellow educators, Marco has had an impactful and life-changing effect for many of his students and on his school.
