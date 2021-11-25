ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

D’Andre Swift heads to locker room in second quarter

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lions continue to lead the Bears in the first half, but they lost a big offensive piece in the second quarter. Running back D'Andre Swift stayed down after being tackled by...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Lions' D'Andre Swift (shoulder) limited on Wednesday

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice ahead of Week 11's game against the Cleveland Browns. Swift was limited on Wednesday with a shoulder issue, a new injury coming off his 33-carry, 3-reception game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. Swift has been limited in several practices so far this season, usually drawing the questionable tag before being upgraded to available and playing without limitation. However, since this is a new injury, keep an eye on his practice participation the rest of the week leading up to Sunday. Assuming Swift is available, our models expect him to handle 16.9 carries and 5.5 receptions against the Browns. Jamaal Williams (thigh) returned to practice on Wednesday and was also limited.
NFL
AllLions

Lions' Offense Took Advantage of D'Andre Swift's Hot Hand

The Detroit Lions were planning on rushing the football heavily against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the decision being made to allow head coach Dan Campbell to call offensive plays, the ability to rush the football effectively was imperative for Detroit to be able to compete against a quality AFC opponent.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Notes: D’Andre Swift nominated for back-to-back FedEx Ground Player of the Week

D’Andre Swift has been nominated for FedEx Ground Player of Week for the second week in a row. The second-year back earned his Week 11 nomination after rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Swift faces some tough competition this week, especially Jonathan Taylor who saved my fantasy season rushed for 185 yards on 32 carries and a whopping four touchdowns.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Lions#American Football
USA Today

Lions RB D'Andre Swift hurts shoulder, leaves Bears game

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift hurt his right shoulder in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears and was not cleared to return on Thursday. Bears receiver Marquise Goodwin left the game with a foot injury, linebacker Roquan Smith had a hamstring injury and fellow linebacker Sam Kamara was evaluated for a concussion in the first half. Kamara and Smith did not return. Goodwin came back to play in the second half, but was later ruled out.
NFL
247Sports

Detroit Lions' D'Andre Swift injures shoulder, will not return against Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions star running back D'Andre Swift took a hard hit from Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith and left with a shoulder injury. He went to the locker room and is questionable to return, the Lions announced. Swift had totaled three receptions for nine yards to go along with three carries for zero net yards in the first half. Chicago leads Detroit 10-7 late in the first half.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions get optimistic news regarding RB D’Andre Swift

Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift left yesterday’s Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field after suffering what head coach Dan Campbell referred to as a sprained shoulder. However, the news is more positive today. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Swift is only considered “day to day”:. #Lions RB D'Andre Swift,...
NFL
MLive.com

Halftime analysis: D’Andre Swift injury spoils fast start by Lions on Thanksgiving

DETROIT -- The Lions enjoyed a rare explosive start, but it’s hard to feel good about their chances without their best skill player. Star running back D’Andre Swift has returned to the locker room after suffering a shoulder injury in the second quarter of the Thanksgiving game against Chicago. His return is officially questionable, and so are the Lions’ chances of winning their first game of the season. They trail 13-7 at halftime.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

D’Andre Swift questionable to return for Lions vs. Bears

Things have been bad for the Detroit Lions, but it appears it’s getting even worse. During the game against the Chicago Bears, star running back D’Andre Swift has fallen to injury. According to the Lions’ PR team, D’Andre Swift is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. It didn’t look...
NFL
The Spun

Look: D’Andre Swift Leaves Game vs. Bears After Nasty Hit

The first game of Thanksgiving Day didn’t give football fans much to get excited about – well at least on paper. The Detroit Lions hosted the Chicago Bears in a pivotal NFC North showdown. While “pivotal” doesn’t usually describe a game like this, both teams entered the game desperate for a win.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Report: Lions’ RB D’Andre Swift ‘considered day-to-day’ with shoulder sprain

In Week 10 Detroit Lions running back, D’Andre Swift had a career-high 33 carries and injured his shoulder in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The following week, he was limited in practice but did not carry an injury designation into the game, and once again carried the load against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
Detroit News

Lions' D'Andre Swift knocked from Thanksgiving game with shoulder injury

Detroit — Detroit Lions star running back D'Andre Swift exited Thursday's game in the second quarter after suffering a shoulder injury. On a first-down run in Bears territory with a little more than eight minutes remaining in the first half, Swift bounced the carry around the right side of the offensive line and was ridden to the ground by Bears linebacker Roquan Smith near the sideline.
NFL
MLive.com

Lions RB D’Andre Swift sprains shoulder in Thanksgiving loss, status unclear

DETROIT -- The Lions lost another game. They lost another key offensive player too, this time D’Andre Swift. The running back suffered a sprained shoulder in the 16-14 loss on Thanksgiving to the Chicago Bears. He left the game in the second quarter, then headed for the locker room and never returned.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Insider Offers New Injury Update For Lions RB D’Andre Swift

D’Andre Swift is going to need some recovery time after leaving Thursday’s game with an injury. Swift left Thursday’s Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears with a shoulder injury. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday afternoon that Swift’s injury isn’t believed to be serious, but he will be considered...
NFL
Macomb Daily

Dan Campbell provides update on D’Andre Swift’s availability for Week 13

Running back D’Andre Swift left the Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears with a shoulder sprain. “That’s a wait and see. Know it’s a shoulder sprain, so we’ll see where it goes,” Dan Campbell said following his team’s 16-14 loss to the Bears. It was reported over the weekend that...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

D’Andre Swift Injury Update: Will Swift be able to play in Week 13?

As if there weren’t enough injuries to star fantasy football running backs, D’Andre Swift is hurt as well, proving that the fantasy gods are ruthless. I don’t know who angered them, but if you could roast a sacrificial lamb or something so we can get through this plague of injuries, that’d be awesome.
NFL
Detroit News

Lions running back D'Andre Swift unlikely to play vs. Vikings

Allen Park — The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions are both looking like they'll be without their star running backs for Sunday's NFC North matchup. Vikings starter Dalvin Cook, a Pro Bowler each of the past two seasons, was knocked from this past weekend's game against the San Francisco 49ers with a shoulder injury. According to multiple reports, he suffered a torn labrum and dislocated shoulder and will miss multiple weeks.
NFL
Yardbarker

Penei Sewell, D'Andre Swift Miss Practice Wednesday

During the portion of practice that was open to the media, the Detroit Lions were without two key contributors on offense, as rookie Penei Sewell and running back D'Andre Swift were not out on the field. According to a Wednesday afternoon report from ESPN, Detroit's second-year running back could miss...
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady’s bestie starting to fall for Mac Jones

A favorite target of New England’s last great quarterback has started to become a fan of its current one, too. Mac Jones has led the Patriots to four consecutive wins and positioned them back into the playoff race for the final half of the season, and Julian Edelman, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and a close friend, is taking notice.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy