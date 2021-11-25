ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

RIP Mr. Goxx: Cryptocurrency trading HAMSTER that outperformed Warren Buffet's portfolio by running on 'intention wheel' to choose currencies DIES of unknown causes

By Stacy Liberatore For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

A hamster, named Mr. Goxx, that quickly shot to fame for its skill in crypto trading has tragically died due to unknown causes.

Mr. Goxx's owner, who is not named, shared the sad news Wednesday in a post on the animal's twitter account.

'Mr. Goxx showed no signs of serious illness, besides having some kidney issues as a cause of a professional mite treatment in his early days,' the tweet reads.

'While having normal amounts of food until Sunday, he then suddenly refused eating and fell asleep peacefully on Monday morning.'

Mr. Goxx, whose name is really Max, made headlines in September this year when its crypto portfolio went up 24 percent in a day - outpacing the S&P 500 and Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway over the same period.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N70UF_0d6p03ev00
A hamster, named Mr. Goxx, which shot to fame for its skill in crypto trading has tragically died due to unknown causes. Mr. Goxx, whose name is really Max, made headlines in September this year when its crypto portfolio went up 24 percent in a day

Mr Goxx bought and sold digital currencies from his own office in an undisclosed location in Germany.

The hamster's owner constructed a 'trading office' consisting of an intention wheel and decision tunnels to buy or sell cryptocurrencies – Mr. Goxx began trading in June.

The hamster would first run on the 'intention wheel' to pick which one of some 30 digital currencies to trade and after one is selected, the pet would run through a 'buy' or 'sell' tunnel that triggered a trade movement.

The top cyptocurrencies currently held by the hamster include Tron, Ripple's XRP, Cardano's ADA and ether.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HnvKT_0d6p03ev00
The hamster's owner constructed a 'trading office' consisting of an intention wheel and decision tunnels to buy or sell cryptocurrencies – Mr. Goxx began trading in June

Its portfolio hit a high of nearly $580 in mid-September, when its performance was up nearly 50 percent in less than three months, according to performance data compiled by Protos.

'Mr Goxx is able to buy increments by passing the tunnel multiple times without entering the wheel and there is a 20-second cool down time after triggering,' the hamster's owner told Protos in July.

'There are plans to give Mr. Goxx more control and let him intentionally pick his buy amount if the interest in his channel keeps growing.'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk caught wind of the hamster, tweeting in September that Mr. Goxx had 'mad skillz!!'

Prior to his premature death, the hamster was also nearing $110 profit while working on an NFT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdWZY_0d6p03ev00
Mr. Goxx's owner, who is not named, shared the sad news on Wednesday in a post on the animal's twitter account
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bl3y0_0d6p03ev00
The hamster would first run on the 'intention wheel' to pick which one of some 30 digital currencies to trade and after one is selected, the pet would run through a 'buy' or 'sell' tunnel that triggered a trade movement
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K6Pho_0d6p03ev00
The hamster outpaced the S&P 500 and Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway over the same period

The caretaker also setup a livestream on Twitch, along people to watch the hamster in action and the most recent video shares the news of the animal's death.

'Being with us as a pet for quite a while, he became famous out of nowhere,' reads a still image in the video.

'Mr. Goxx has brought joy to people all across the globe and reminded us not to take life too seriously.

'He shed light into dark moments of pandemic, inflation and many kinds of trouble.'

'Thank you and rest in peace, Max (a.k.a Mr. Goxx). You will be missed, and your memory will live forever on the blockchain.'

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Cardano
Person
Warren Buffet
finextra.com

Mr Goxx, the crypto-trading hamster, dies

Mr Goxx, a cryptocurrency-trading hamster who outperformed big-name investors including Warren Buffet, has died. Mr Goxx's German owners shared the news of his loss on Twitter and Twitch, telling fans that the furry trader "fell asleep peacefully on Monday morning". Mr Goxx began trading in June after his owners joked...
PETS
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Trader Hamster Dies, Leaves Behind Impressive PNL

Two months ago, Bitcoinist covered the story of a crypto investor with an impressive and unusual track record. A little hamster known as Mr. Goxx stole the attention and affection of the crypto community as he recorded a 20% return or 63.27 euros across his career. Related Reading | How...
PETS
New York Post

Mr. Goxx, crypto-investing hamster that rivaled Warren Buffett, has died

The most famous rodent to boast a financial portfolio has passed away. Mr. Goxx — a Twitch-streaming, cryptocurrency-trading hamster who beat the performance of Warren Buffett from his tiny desk in a cage somewhere in Germany — is dead. “We feared this day like no other and are truly shocked...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Hamster#Ripple#Ada
investmentu.com

Best Penny Stocks Under 10 Cents

Penny stocks under 10 cents have the potential to give an investor unheard of returns. That’s because these are usually very new companies. And they’re generally small and unpopular. I’ve come up with a list of some of the best penny stocks for you to check out and maybe invest...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Twitch
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 230 points, Nasdaq rallies nearly 2% Monday, as stock market recovers a portion of Friday's omicron-led selloff

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday staged a partial recovery from Friday's omicron-related selloff to end higher, as President Joe Biden told Americans the fight against the omicron variant of coronavirus won't involve "shutdowns or lockdowns." The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.7% to 35,136, the S&P 500 index ended with a 1.3% gain to 4,655, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.9% to 15,782; but large-capitalization stocks powered the rise of the index, with the Nasdaq-100 index climbing 2.3%. All closing levels are on a preliminary basisd. In corporate news, Twitter Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey on Monday announced that he was stepping down as CEO of the social-media platform effective immediately and would be succeeded by the company's chief technology officer Parag Agrawal. Dorsey also is the CEO of payment processor Square Inc. . Shares of Twitter ended down 2.7% while Square's shares gained 0.4%. Dorsey is seen as a big fan of digital currencies such as bitcoin . In economic news, pending home sales rose 7.5% in October, compared with September, the National Association of Realtors reported Monday. Economists polled by MarketWatch had projected a 0.7% increase for pending home sales in October.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 3.71% to $1,137.06 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $106.43 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
OilPrice.com

Expect Cheaper Gasoline This Week

Americans should get a breather at the pump this week as renewed Covid-19 fears pushed crude oil prices lower, the AAA said. “It’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term,” Stephanie Milani, Tennessee Public Affairs Director at AAA - The Auto Club Group, said, as quoted by Fox News. “But for now, the upward pricing pressure due to tightened supply and high demand seems to have abated, and that will likely result in pump prices stabilizing.”
TRAFFIC
geekwire.com

Investor presses Microsoft to release results of Bill Gates investigation after rare shareholder win

After winning support from Microsoft shareholders for more transparency and independence in the company’s handling and disclosure of sexual harassment cases, an investor is calling on Microsoft to publicly release the results of an independent investigation into past allegations against co-founder Bill Gates. Microsoft shareholders sent a signal “that these...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

267K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy