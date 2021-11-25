ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

United States $23.78 Bn HVAC Systems (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) Markets To 2028: Adoption Smart Connectivity And Remote Operation Are Expected To Drive Market Growth

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. HVAC Systems Markets, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. HVAC systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 23.78 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a 6.0% CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Changing climatic conditions is the primary factor driving HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) equipment demand in the country. Additionally, the adoption of technologically advanced systems that offer smart connectivity and remote operation is expected to be a significant factor influencing the market growth.Strict government regulations aimed at reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions from HVAC systems are anticipated to play an imperative role in market growth. To help consumers make an informed decision, the U.S. government has introduced the Energy Star Program that provides energy ratings that indicate the efficiency performance, and savings for each product. Such programs, coupled with active efforts taken by HVAC providers to provide energy-efficient products, are expected to fuel the growth of energy-efficient equipment over the forecast period.The market for HVAC systems in the U.S. is characterized by intense competition, with several major players dominating the market. Companies adopt different strategies to maintain their grip on the market.

For instance, Carrier Corporation, a popular name among consumers, completed its separation from United Technologies Corporation (UTC) in April 2020. Operating independently will help Carrier Corporation to improve its product offerings and geographical presence, thus, improving its presence in the market.Despite all the above-mentioned benefits and efforts, high installation and maintenance costs, coupled with the complexity of retrofitting HVAC installations, are expected to pose a challenge to the market growth. However, companies are offering discounted repair and maintenance services to attract customers and promote HVAC sales across the country.

Additionally, government regulations to eliminate the usage of refrigerants such as R-22 or HCFC-22 in cooling systems are expected to boost sales of newer systems in the next seven years. U.S. HVAC Systems Market Report Highlights

  • Cooling systems held the largest revenue share of more than 55% in 2020. The large revenue share is attributable to the fact that the U.S. is one of the leading consumers of air conditioning systems in the world
  • Owing to the increasing office spaces, hospitals, hotels, and other commercial constructions, the commercial segment is anticipated to record the fastest growth of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028
  • The large population is the primary factor contributing to the large revenue share and the high CAGR of the Western region
  • Companies operating in the market are investing heavily in research and development to offer a technologically advanced product in an attempt to beat market competition via product differentiation

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope1.1. Methodology Segmentation & Scope1.2. Information procurement1.3. Information analysis1.4. Market formulation & data visualization1.5. Data validation & publishing Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. U.S. HVAC Systems Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2017 - 2028 Chapter 3. U.S. HVAC Systems Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2017 - 20283.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3. Market Dynamics3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis3.3.2. Market Restraint/Challenge Analysis3.3.3. Market Opportunity Analysis3.4. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping (Key Opportunities Prioritized)3.5. Business Environment Analysis Tools3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5.2. PEST Analysis Chapter 4. U.S. HVAC Systems Market Product Outlook4.1. U.S. HVAC Systems Market Share by Product, 2020 & 2028 (USD Billion)4.2. Heating4.3. Ventilation4.4. Cooling Chapter 5. U.S. HVAC Systems Market Product Outlook5.1. U.S. HVAC Systems Market Share by Product, 2020 & 2028 (USD Billion)5.2. Residential5.3. Commercial5.4. Industrial Chapter 6. U.S. HVAC Systems Market: Regional Outlook6.1. HVAC Systems Market Share by Region, 2020 & 2028 (USD Billion)6.2. Northeast6.3. Southeast6.4. Midwest6.5. Southwest6.6. West Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape7.1. Company overview7.2. Financial performance7.3. Product benchmarking7.4. Recent developments

  • Carrier Corporation
  • Daikin Industries, Ltd.
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Haier Group
  • Johnson Controls International plc
  • L.G. Electronics
  • Lennox International, Inc.
  • Mitsubishi Electric U.S. Inc.
  • Rheem Manufacturing Company
  • Trane Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uus03a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-23-78-bn-hvac-systems-residential-commercial-industrial-markets-to-2028-adoption-smart-connectivity-and-remote-operation-are-expected-to-drive-market-growth-301432165.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Antzer Tech Expands Into Overseas Agricultural, Fishery And Catering Cold Chain Market With Its B-Fresh Cold Chain Logistics Solution

TAIPEI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antzer Tech, a leading provider of AIoT solutions, announced on December 1, 2021 that it will attend Taiwan Agri-Coldchain & Value Added Technology Expo 2021 in partnership with the Taiwan Cold Chain Association (TCCA). During the event, the company will display its industry-first B-Fresh cold chain cloud management system as a part of its AIoT solutions lineup. Enhanced by its rich experience in AIoT and logistics management, the presence at the expo marks the company's formal entry into cold chain management systems for the transportation and marketing of agricultural and fishery products as well as for the food and beverage sector, helping businesses in real-time monitoring of their storage ambient temperature and preservation state to effectively meet management needs in the distribution, warehousing and retail process of agricultural and fishery ingredients. In addition, with strong expertise of the best cold chain partner in Asia Pacific region -- TCCA, Antzer Tech is able to enhance its presence in Taiwan and expand its footprint in Southeast Asia, unlocking a new generation of smart cold chain management.
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

M&A Disputes To Boom As Complex Deal Structures And Evolving Economic Conditions Define Soaring Market, New BRG Research Finds

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG) has released the results of its M&A Disputes Report 2021, which features quantitative and qualitative research providing an outlook on the global M&A disputes landscape. As the M&A market remained extremely strong in 2021 and is expected to stay that way into next year, the data delivers insight into factors driving an increase in disputes. Those factors include innovative deal structures, new investment vehicles, advances in technology and rapidly changing economic conditions.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Emmi Roth Expands Its Range Of Specialty Cheeses With Addition Of Athenos

FITCHBURG, Wis., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmi Roth confirmed today that it has completed the transfer of the Athenos business, expanding its range of specialty cheeses in the U.S. This follows the completion of the purchase of the Athenos business from the U.S. affiliate of Groupe Lactalis after the sale of the natural, specialty, and certain other cheese businesses from The Kraft Heinz Company on November 29, 2021.
RETAIL
TheStreet

Contract Research Organization Industry Procurement Intelligence Report: Enhanced Demand To Design Decentralized Clinical Trial Post COVID-19 To Drive Procurement Needs | Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global CRO market is anticipated to advance at 6.4% CAGR from 2020 to 2025due to the increasing global need for drug development, and investments by pharma giants in R&D, owing to the patent expiration of blockbuster drugs. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the adoption of decentralized clinical trials due to its critical benefits of contactless virtual trials and improving the patient and physician experience. Clinical trial sponsors are continuously trying to make clinical trials faster and improve the experience for patients and physicians. A decentralized trial has emerged as a critical solution. It involves bringing an increasing proportion of a trial's activities to the patients instead of using the traditional method of bringing patients to a trial site. As health-system resources became consumed by COVID-19-related care and travel became limited by physical distancing, patients' access to trial sites was reduced by 80%. The number of monthly trials declined by 50% from January 2020 to April 2020, and 60% of CROs reported a significant reduction in trial activities in May 2020. In the face of such disruption, sponsors mobilized rapidly to preserve the continuity of care and data integrity, by adopting remote consent and patient monitoring, videoconference assessments, and at-home phlebotomy.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Competition#Market Trends#Key Market#U S Hvac Systems Markets#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Air Conditioning#The Energy Star Program#Carrier Corporation#Utc
TheStreet

Sungrow Displays The Liquid Cooled Energy Storage Systems At ESA 2021

PHOENIX, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage solution supplier for renewables, premiered its brand-new liquid cooled Energy Storage System (ESS) solutions at ESA on Dec. 1-3, 2021, further addressing the energy storage demand in the US and enabling more profitability, flexibility, and safety.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Sugar Processing Industry Procurement Intelligence Report: Emergence Of India As A Leading Sugarcane Producer Will Require Restructuring Of Procurement Strategies By Sugar Processing Suppliers | Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sugar processing market is expected to grow at a close to 2% CAGR from 2021 to 2027, owing to the high demand generated from the food and beverages industry. Brazil has been the leading sugarcane producer globally for the last two decades. However, since the beginning of 2019, sugarcane production in the country has decreased by approximately 5%. This can be attributed to the unfavorably dry weather and high incidence of fire outbreaks in the fields. In addition, steady grain prices have encouraged the shift of marginal sugarcane areas to soybeans and corn. This sugar production trend continued due to Covid-19 in 2020. All these issues with sugar production in Brazil help India to reduce the production gap with Brazil, capturing several markets that were previously dominated by Brazil. For instance, Indonesia used to import more than 90% of its sugar from Brazil. However, the country shifted its sourcing destination from Brazil to India due to the pandemic.
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

Global Prepaid Cards Knowledge Service 2021: Business Intelligence Comprising 40,000 Data Points And 400 Reports Across 40 Countries

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prepaid Cards Knowledge Center - Online Business Intelligence Platform Offering Data, Analysis, and Opinion on Prepaid Cards" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Prepaid Cards Knowledge Center is an online strategy research platform offering business intelligence on prepaid cards. This platform...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Insights On The Positive Airway Pressure Devices Global Market To 2030 - Focus On Product Type, Indication, End-user, Epidemiology, Compliance Rate, Discontinuation, And Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global positive airway pressure devices market report highlights that the market was valued at $3,411.5 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $6,218.5 million by the end of 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
TheStreet

ELNA Medical Builds On Its Ambitious Growth Strategy With Two Additional Key Executives

MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - ELNA Medical ("ELNA"), the largest network of primary and specialty care clinics in Canada, is pleased to announce two additional key management appointments to support and accelerate its growth strategy across Canada. In these newly created positions, Zachary Stauber becomes the Chief Strategy Officer, and Patrick Gosselin becomes Chief Technology Officer. Both will be part of ELNA's management committee.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Markets Report 2021: Paperless Shop Floors Drive The Evolution Of Intelligent Machines In Process, Discrete, And Hybrid Industries

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research service focuses on the importance of MES, gaps within the market, trends, emerging pricing models, various distribution channels, factors driving and restricting growth within the market, and deep-dive competitor analysis based on existing market participants.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Real Time Operating Systems (RTOS) for the Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2021 | Demand Shows Industry Growth – Wind River, ARM, Huawei

Global Real Time Operating Systems (RTOS) for the Internet of Things (IoT) Market presents an exhaustive research report in particular Global Real Time Operating Systems (RTOS) for the Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2031 which uncovers a broad investigation of global Real Time Operating Systems (RTOS) for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry by conveying the definite data about anticipated patterns, client’s desires, manufacturing upgrades, focused leadership, and working capital in the market. This is a top to a base examination of the Real Time Operating Systems (RTOS) for the Internet of Things (IoT) market edifying key figure to 2031. A complete analysis of geological regions and positions, Product/Administration types, applications, deals, utilization, and revenue are furthermore provided in this report.
MARKETS
TheStreet

United States Telecoms Market Outlook To 2028: Trends, Operators And Covid Recovery

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Telecom Market Outlook, 2021 - Mobile, Broadband Telecommunications Infrastructure, Trends, Operators and Covid Recovery to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. United States telecom market is one of the fast-growing industries with strong growth opportunities for companies operating in...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Worth $23.5 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report " Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market by Component (Solution and Services), Solution, Security type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database security), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Industrial Control Systems Security Market size is expected to grow from USD 17.1 billion in 2021 to USD 23.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2021 to 2026.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Offshore Mooring Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global offshore mooring systems market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a...
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Linux Operating System Market To Witness Outstanding Growth | Debian, SUSE, Elementary

Global Linux Operating System Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Linux Operating System Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Arch Linux, Linux Mint, Fedora Linux, Red Hat, Inc, IBM Corporation, Debian, SUSE, Elementary, Inc, Manjaro & Ubuntu (Canonical Ltd).
MARKETS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Improvements in Flight Operations Expediting Global Commercial Avionics Market Growth

Regulatory mandates and new aircraft purchases inflate the global demand for avionics systems, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the global commercial avionics industry finds that airlines' increasing focus on improving flight operations is expediting market growth. Digital glass displays, connected flight management systems, and HUD (head-up display) are gaining traction due to the emphasis on enhancing flight operations. Airlines can also improve safety and efficiency by applying avionics systems, which encompass communication, navigation, and surveillance equipment. Primarily driven by global regulatory mandates, the total global commercial avionics market is estimated to reach $63.34 billion by 2030, up from $34.90 billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TheStreet

Luminace, Solops Sign Multi-Year Agreement To Co-Develop A Pipeline Of Distributed Generation Projects

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminace, the North American decarbonization-as-a-service business of Brookfield Renewable and Solops LLC ("Solops"), a leading national solar developer in the commercial and industrial sector, today announce an agreement to co-develop a pipeline of distributed generation projects over the next three years. Luminace will be the owner and operator of these projects once fully constructed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
71K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy