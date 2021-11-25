ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Prime Minister Announces The Appointment Of The Chief Of The Defence Staff

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that General Wayne Eyre has been appointed to the position of Chief of the Defence Staff.

General Eyre spent the majority of his career in command or deputy command positions. He was previously deployed to Cyprus, Croatia, and Bosnia, and served in Afghanistan twice - first in the Canadian Operational Mentor and Liaison Team in Kandahar, then as the Commanding General of NATO Training Mission. As Deputy Commander of United Nations Command Korea, he became the most senior Canadian officer ever permanently stationed in the Asia-Pacific region. Here at home, he commanded various disaster relief operations, including the military response to both the 2015 Saskatchewan wildfires and the 2016 Fort McMurray evacuation. He was appointed Commander of the Canadian Army in August 2019 and was promoted to the rank of General in August 2021.

As Chief of the Defence Staff, General Eyre will oversee the Canadian Armed Forces' ongoing operations in Canada and around the world, including the emergency assistance currently being provided to individuals and communities impacted by the floods, landslides, and extreme weather conditions in British Columbia. He will also keep working toward the full implementation of our national defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged, to deliver the standard of service and care Canadians in uniform deserve, and the modernization of the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD).

As Chief of the Defence Staff, General Eyre will continue the work to transform the culture of the Canadian Armed Forces to ensure zero tolerance for sexual misconduct and harassment while eliminating hateful conduct and systemic racism from the organization. Every person serving in our Armed Forces deserves a safe and respectful work environment, and eliminating all misconduct is the top priority of the Government of Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces.

Quotes"Throughout his career, General Eyre has demonstrated dedicated service to his country and to Canadians. Over the past year, his lived experience has played a vital role in providing strong leadership, and helping Canadians across the country as they faced important and increasingly difficult challenges. General Eyre will continue working hard to build and oversee cultural change in the Canadian Armed Forces, and to gain trust and confidence of survivors of sexual misconduct. I know he will keep leading our Armed Forces with distinction and professionalism as they continue to protect Canadians and their values at home and abroad." The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"I sincerely congratulate General Wayne Eyre on his appointment as Chief of the Defence Staff. General Eyre and I will continue to work together to build a military where all members feel safe, protected, and respected, wherever they are, whatever they are doing. The Canadian Armed Forces form a crucial element of our nation's fabric, and I look forward to working with General Eyre as we tackle the important issues facing Canada, now and in the future." The Hon. Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence

Quick Facts

  • General Eyre was appointed as Acting Chief of the Defence Staff in February 2021.
  • The Chief of the Defence Staff is responsible for the command, control, and administration of the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as military strategy, plans, and requirements.
  • The Chief of the Defence Staff is appointed by the Governor in Council, on the recommendation of the Prime Minister. The Governor in Council is the Governor General acting on the advice of Cabinet. As commander-in-chief of Canada, the Governor General plays a major role in recognizing the importance of Canada's military at home and abroad.

Biographical Note

Associated Link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Czech election winner Fiala says expects to be appointed as prime minister on Nov 26

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech centre-right leader Petr Fiala said on Wednesday that President Milos Zeman had informed him he would appoint him as prime minister on Nov. 26. The Together coalition led by Fiala and a coalition of the progressive Pirate Party and the centrist Mayors won a parliamentary majority in the central European country’s Oct. 8-9 election and pledged to replace the outgoing government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

Haiti prime minister appoints new Cabinet amid turmoil

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Prime Minister Ariel Henry swore in his new Cabinet on Wednesday, more than four months after he assumed leadership of Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The appointments come as Haiti struggles with a rise in violence, kidnappings and ongoing fuel shortages blamed on...
POLITICS
kelo.com

Sudanese prime minister dismisses police chief and his deputy

CAIRO (Reuters) – Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Saturday he dismissed the chief of police, Lieutenant-General Khaled Mahdi Ibrahim Al-Emam, and his deputy. Lieutenant-General Anan Hamed Mohammed Omar was appointed as the new police chief and Major General Muddathir Abd al-Rahman Nasr al-Din as his deputy, Hamdok added in a post on Twitter.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
Shropshire Star

Sweden’s first female prime minister announces government

Magdalena Andersson has made only a few changes to the previous cabinet. Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, has announced her one-party minority government, with only a few changes at cabinet level from the previous administration. Ms Andersson, who had been Sweden’s finance minister, chose Mikael Damberg to replace...
POLITICS
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Mcmurray#Cnw#The Defence Staff#Liaison Team#Nato Training Mission#The Canadian Army#General Eyre#Canadians#The Government Of Canada
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foreigndesknews.com

North Korea Is Prepared for War with U.S. Aircraft Carriers

Kim Jong-un directed the armed forces to intensify their efforts against U.S. carrier strike groups, because if the military “steadily studies and rounds off the war methods of mercilessly striking the enemy’s backbone by the guerrillas-style combat method… it is quite possible to send even a carrier to the bottom of the sea.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Russia and China are attacking US satellites 'every single day' with lasers, radio jammers and cyber attacks in a shadow space war, Space Force commander claims

American satellites far outside the Earth's orbit are facing a near-constant barrage of threats from Russian and Chinese technology, and it's only getting worse, a top Space Force officer is warning. An arms race in space between the US, Russia and China has been steadily heating up in recent years...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Why the CIA is so worried about Russia and Ukraine

The CIA discovered something scary in October: Russia was moving troops toward the Ukrainian border — and, unlike in previous border thrusts, was making secret plans about how to use them. The agency also worried that the potential conflict zone didn’t appear to be just the eastern sliver of Ukraine...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
71K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy