ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Happy ThanksVEGAN - Plant-Based Tofurky Gobbles Up Market Share!

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tofurky has been around for four decades and, in that time, has seen explosive growth, with sales increasing 20% in just one recent year. Americans are turning to plant-based alternatives to turkey in droves.

Yahoo Finance cites the explosive growth of the plant-based alternative-meat industry as one factor as well rising costs, noting "According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, frozen turkey inventories have tumbled in the wake of higher prices and supply chain disruptions, and are about 25% below three-year average volumes."

Now, there's a new streaming television network called UnChainedTV , where consumers who are looking for plant-based options can find FREE award-winning cooking shows, interviews with plant-based business leaders, and riveting documentaries about this skyrocketing trend.

UnChainedTV is available as a free downloadable APP on your iPhone, Android phone, or via Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, the Apple TV device, AndroidTV, and LG Smart TVs with webOS. Visit UnChainedTV.com for the list with links. It's 100% FREE with no subscription required.

Now, on UnChainedTV, meet the man who made Tofurky a household name. And, order Tofurky founder and CEO Seth Tibbott's riveting, new autobiography, In Search of the Wild Tofurky: How a Business Misfit Pioneered Plant-Based Foods Before They Were Cool.

"We give viewers thought-provoking content they cannot get on mainstream television networks. We offer solutions to the world's leading problems: the climate crisis, deforestation, wildlife extinction, human hunger and human disease. People who click on UnChainedTV get a window into a life-changing transformation," says UnChainedTV founder Jane Velez-Mitchell, an award-winning journalist who worked inside mainstream media newsrooms for decades, including as a host on CNN Headline News (HLN) and in syndicated and local television in Los Angeles and New York.

And It's Fun!

Kicking off with the newest season of the award-winning, vegan cooking show New Day New Chef, UnChainedTV ''s plant-based series features famed vegan entrepreneur Miyoko Schinner, whipping up a dazzling "scallop" dish, using mushrooms in place of seafood. The 20 episodes feature some of the world 's top vegan chefs including: Matthew Kenney, Chef AJ, Chef Babette Davis, The Spork Sisters, Certified Master Chef Ron DeSantis, Mario Fabbri, Mollie Engelhart, Angela Means Kaaya and Ron Russell.

UnChainedTV today.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/happy-thanksvegan---plant-based-tofurky-gobbles-up-market-share-301432187.html

SOURCE UnChainedTV

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Plant-based Meat Market Size Worth $18.52 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plant-based meat market size is projected to reach USD 18.52 billion by 2028 expanding at a CAGR of 20.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.Growing adoption of vegan lifestyle and diet among health-conscious consumers, especially in developed economies are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Growing concerns regarding animal welfare and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission created by the distinguished practices of the meat industry, together with celebrity endorsements of vegan/vegetarian diets are projected to augment the demand for plant-based meat products. The plant-based meat is predominantly consumed in the Hotel/Restaurant/Café (HORECA) sector.
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

Tiamat Sciences cooking up plant-based proteins for cheaper production of cellular meat

On average, reports show that lab-grown meat costs about $50, but that new technologies could bring that down to a more reasonable $3 per pound by 2030. Tiamat Sciences is one biotech startup developing a more cost-effective biomolecule aimed at replacing more costly bioreactors. Today, it announced $3 million in seed financing, led by True Ventures, with participation from Social Impact Capital and Cantos.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TechCrunch

Juicy Marbles gets $4.5M to sizzle up plant-based steaks

“Fancy Plant Meat” is its pithier pitch for a product that aims to provide a vegan alternative to eating a filet mignon steak or other “prime” cuts of (animal) flesh. The Ljubljana-based startup is announcing a $4.5 million seed raise to get its first hunk of prime plant protein to market — starting with the aforementioned (vegan) filet mignon, which is slated for a Q1 2022 launch.
AGRICULTURE
TrendHunter.com

Flavorful Plant-Based Chicken Alternatives

Planterra Foods Ozo has announce two new products for the US market that will provide consumers with a way to incorporate familiar flavors and textures into their diet in a plant-based way. The product is meant to mimic the taste and texture of chicken, but maintains a recipe that is packed with more protein, more fiber and even less fat than meat. The product comes in four flavor options including Sea Salt & Pepper Cutlet, Garlic & Herb Cutlet, Rotisserie-Style Shreds and BBQ Shreds.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ron Russell
meatpoultry.com

Plant-based meat sales fall

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Retail sales of fresh and frozen plant-based meat alternatives are decelerating. After two years of category sales growth, with 2020 buoyed by the COVID-19 pandemic, sales have slowed. “We’ve seen a big deceleration,” said Chris DuBois, senior vice president of IRI’s protein practice. “Plant-based meats don’t...
AGRICULTURE
TrendHunter.com

Squeezable Plant-Based Cheeses

The Primula Perfectly Plant plant-based cheese product is being launched by the Kavli Group-owned brand as a vegan cheese option for consumers seeking out a way to enhance their favorite foods in a dairy-free manner. The product is contained inside a convenient squeeze tube packaging and is thus easy for consumers to portion out onto their favorite foods or dishes. The product is set to be launched in early 2022 at a price point of £1.60.
FOOD & DRINKS
Napa Valley Register

The future of food is plant-based

In late 2021, select McDonald’s restaurants in Europe started serving the “McPlant” (or the P.L.T., for plant, lettuce and tomato), which is a 100% plant-based burger. How soon this will be available in the United States remains unclear; however, what has become certain is that the options for plant-based meals at restaurants and at home continue to expand and improve.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Meat Texture Additives

The Fiberstar Citri-Fi TX20 has been added by the brand to its lineup of methylcellulose-free solutions for plant-based meat alternatives that will provide enhanced texture for a more realistic mouthfeel. The additive is reported by the brand help with firmness levels as well as the recipe's ability to be thickened up while also providing a meat-like texture that doesn't come with much flavor. The citrus-based fiber could help to greatly enhance meat alternatives on the market with greater comparability to actual meat products.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Plant Based Foods#Americans#Yahoo Finance#App#Lg#Webos#Unchainedtv Com#Hln
TheStreet

Antzer Tech Expands Into Overseas Agricultural, Fishery And Catering Cold Chain Market With Its B-Fresh Cold Chain Logistics Solution

TAIPEI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antzer Tech, a leading provider of AIoT solutions, announced on December 1, 2021 that it will attend Taiwan Agri-Coldchain & Value Added Technology Expo 2021 in partnership with the Taiwan Cold Chain Association (TCCA). During the event, the company will display its industry-first B-Fresh cold chain cloud management system as a part of its AIoT solutions lineup. Enhanced by its rich experience in AIoT and logistics management, the presence at the expo marks the company's formal entry into cold chain management systems for the transportation and marketing of agricultural and fishery products as well as for the food and beverage sector, helping businesses in real-time monitoring of their storage ambient temperature and preservation state to effectively meet management needs in the distribution, warehousing and retail process of agricultural and fishery ingredients. In addition, with strong expertise of the best cold chain partner in Asia Pacific region -- TCCA, Antzer Tech is able to enhance its presence in Taiwan and expand its footprint in Southeast Asia, unlocking a new generation of smart cold chain management.
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

Sugar Processing Industry Procurement Intelligence Report: Emergence Of India As A Leading Sugarcane Producer Will Require Restructuring Of Procurement Strategies By Sugar Processing Suppliers | Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sugar processing market is expected to grow at a close to 2% CAGR from 2021 to 2027, owing to the high demand generated from the food and beverages industry. Brazil has been the leading sugarcane producer globally for the last two decades. However, since the beginning of 2019, sugarcane production in the country has decreased by approximately 5%. This can be attributed to the unfavorably dry weather and high incidence of fire outbreaks in the fields. In addition, steady grain prices have encouraged the shift of marginal sugarcane areas to soybeans and corn. This sugar production trend continued due to Covid-19 in 2020. All these issues with sugar production in Brazil help India to reduce the production gap with Brazil, capturing several markets that were previously dominated by Brazil. For instance, Indonesia used to import more than 90% of its sugar from Brazil. However, the country shifted its sourcing destination from Brazil to India due to the pandemic.
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

United States $1,376.00 Billion Packaged Food Markets To 2028: Growing Trend Of Plant-Based And Organic Foods Is Driving The Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Packaged Food Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Beverages, Ready-to-Eat Meals), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The U.S. packaged food market size is expected to reach...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
bostonnews.net

Plant-Based Food Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Analysis Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Plant-based Food Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global plant-based food market reached a value of US$ 35.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2026.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Seafood
albuquerqueexpress.com

Choices Markets now Selling Komo Plant-Based Products at All Retail Locations

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ('Komo'), a premium plant-based food company, continues its retail expansion with the addition of all 10 retail locations of Choices Markets carrying Komo's product line-up of wholesome, plant-based frozen meals. Since 1990, Choices Markets has...
RETAIL
OilPrice.com

Expect Cheaper Gasoline This Week

Americans should get a breather at the pump this week as renewed Covid-19 fears pushed crude oil prices lower, the AAA said. “It’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term,” Stephanie Milani, Tennessee Public Affairs Director at AAA - The Auto Club Group, said, as quoted by Fox News. “But for now, the upward pricing pressure due to tightened supply and high demand seems to have abated, and that will likely result in pump prices stabilizing.”
TRAFFIC
EatThis

Supply of These 2 Grocery Items Is Dwindling, Reports Say

Leaders of top supermarket chains met with the White House this week to address food shortages head-on. Ongoing issues with the supply chain are also causing delays, price increases, purchase limits, and more problems for grocery shoppers nationwide. At the same time, reports indicate that the supply of two grocery...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

This Beloved Burger Chain Is Opening Its First Drive-Thru Next Week

From perfecting their namesake shakes to concocting a mouthwatering plant-based option way before it was widely popular, Shake Shack seems to be a sleek, timeless power player in the fast-food space. And next week, the chain is about to unveil yet another innovation that's sure to skyrocket its already strong popularity among customers: its first-ever drive-thru.
RESTAURANTS
Business Insider

Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
RETAIL
allaboutarizonanews.com

FTC Orders Walmart, Amazon, Kroger and Other Suppliers To Turn Over Information To Help Study Causes of Empty Shelves and Sky-High Prices

The Federal Trade Commission is ordering nine large retailers, wholesalers, and consumer good suppliers to provide detailed information that will help the FTC shed light on the causes behind ongoing supply chain disruptions and how these disruptions are causing serious and ongoing hardships for consumers and harming competition in the U.S. economy.
RETAIL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
71K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy