Paul Heyman was interviewed by Ariel Helwani earlier this week for BT Sport and spoke on a number of major topics both in and out of WWE. Heyman stayed out-of-character for most of the interview, but (somewhat) dipped back in when the subject of the Raw vs. SmackDown rivalry was brought up. Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view will once again center around the "battle for brand supremacy" during the two shows, but Heyman argued that there is no real rivalry given that the Blue Brand has Roman Reigns as its top star and it airs every week on network television as opposed to cable.

