Wichitans burn calories ahead of Thanksgiving dinner

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
 6 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita YMCA branches were busy Thanksgiving morning with those getting in that last-minute workout before sitting down to turkey, stuff, mashed potatoes and all the fixings.

The YMCA branches opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 11 a.m.

“Oh yeah, you want to work out a little bit more because you know you are eating a lot for the next month basically. It is the holiday season and so it seems like the rest of the month, you are eating pretty much eating everything,” said Aaron Rowhuff, working at YMCA on Thanksgiving.

The Wichita YMCA branches will have normal hours on Friday. The branches open at 4:30 a.m. for those wanting to get in that burn before hitting the stores for Black Friday shopping.

