ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Lightning EMotors, Inc. F/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - ZEV, ZEV.WS

By Business Wire
 6 days ago

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV, ZEV.WS) between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important December 14, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Lightning eMotors securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the Lightning eMotors class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2155.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 14, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE:According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lightning eMotors would record a substantially greater net loss per share in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 and would pull its full year guidance for the remainder of 2021; (2) accordingly, Lightning eMotors materially overstated its financial position and/or prospects; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Lightning eMotors class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2155.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211125005683/en/

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. F/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. (PKKFF, TNT) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. ("Tenet" or the "Company"), (OTC: PKKFF, NASDAQ: TNT) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.
Planet Expected To Close Business Combination With DMY Technology Group, Inc. IV With A Minimum Of $589 Million In Gross Proceeds

Planet, a leading provider of daily data and insights about earth, today announced that, subject to stockholder approval, it expects to complete its previously announced business combination with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (DMYQ) ("dMY IV"), a special purpose acquisition company, shortly after dMY IV's special meeting of stockholders, scheduled for December 3, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
META PLATFORMS, INC. F/K/A FACEBOOK, INC. (NASDAQ: FB) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION DEADLINE- Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion no later than December 27, 2021 in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook" or the "Company") (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report from April 29, 2021 through October 21, 2021(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Zhangmen Education Inc.("Zhangmen" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZME) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs or shares") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). Zhangmen investors have until January 18, 2022to file a lead plaintiff motion.
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Citrix Systems, Inc. ("Citrix" or the "Company") (CTXS) - Get Citrix Systems, Inc. Report common stock between January 22, 2020 and October 6, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Citrix investors have until January 18, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
EAR Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Of Eargo, Inc. Investors And Encourages Investors With Substantial Losses To Contact The Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Eargo, Inc. ("Eargo") ( NASDAQ: EAR). The action charges Eargo with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Eargo's materially misleading statements, Eargo investors have suffered significant losses.
DNA; SRNG Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.) Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2022

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. ("Ginkgo" or the "Company") (NYSE: DNA; SRNG) (f/k/a Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Owlet between May 11, 2021, and October 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/dna.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders Of Lightning Emotors, Inc. Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of December 15, 2021 - ZEV

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Lightning Emotors, Inc ("Lightning Emotors") (ZEV) - Get Lightning eMotors, Inc Report between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado. To get more information go to:
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Instadose Pharma Corp. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - INSD

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC: INSD) resulting from allegations that Instadose Pharma may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Instadose Pharma...
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against StoneCo Ltd. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $250,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against StoneCo Ltd. ("Stone" or "the Company") (STNE) - Get StoneCo Ltd. Class A Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Hyzon Motors Inc. F/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - HYZN; HYZNW

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation ("Hyzon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HYZN; HYZNW) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-06636, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded securities of Hyzon between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Gaotu Techedu, Inc. F/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. - GOTU

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Gaotu Techedu, Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. ("Gaotu" or the "Company") (GOTU) - Get Gaotu Techedu Report. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The...
HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) Investors To Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/TALK Contact An Attorney Now: TALK@hbsslaw.com 844-916-0895. Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) Investigation:. The investigation focuses on Talkspace's statements, leading up to and after its June 23, 2021 merger...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Eargo, Inc. ("Eargo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EAR) securities between February 25, 2021 and September 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Eargo investors have until December 6, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
DEADLINE: Owlet, Inc. F/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG; SBG WS

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that: (a) purchasers of Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (NSYE: OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG; SBG WS) securities between March 31, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) holders of Sandbridge common stock as of June 1, 2021 that were eligible to vote at Sandbridge's special meeting on July 14, 2021, are eligible to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Butala v. Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, No. 21-cv-09016 (C.D. Cal.). Commenced on November 17, 2021, the Owlet class action lawsuit charges Owlet, certain of its top executives, and certain of Sandbridge's directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
APPHARVEST SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against AppHarvest, Inc. - APPH

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until November 23, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against AppHarvest, Inc. (NasdaqGS: APPH), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 17, 2021 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
EAR CLASS ACTION: Hagens Berman Encourages Eargo (EAR) Investors with +$500k Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Application Deadline Approaching in Securities Fraud Lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) investors with losses in excess of $500,000 to submit your losses now. Eargo, a hearing aid manufacturer, targets consumers with hearing aid insurance, and provides insurance claims processing for these customers. Consequently
The GEO Group Announces Change In Corporate Structure

The GEO Group (GEO) - Get GEO Group Inc Report ("GEO") announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has unanimously approved a plan to terminate its Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") election and become a taxable C corporation, effective for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. The decision stems from the Board's evaluation of GEO's corporate tax structure and REIT status, which was announced on April 7, 2021.
