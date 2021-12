Almost Heaven Barn hosted its first Festival of Trees weekend. The barn featured 30 beautifully-decorated Christmas trees. Guests could purchase tickets for chances to win the trees, as well as several gift baskets, all donated by area businesses. The barn also featured holiday craft vendors, ornament decorating, face painting and visits with Santa (Gene) and Mrs. Claus. Outside on the patio was a cocoa bar and s'more-making station. Food trucks lined the premises. Guests could enoy their food purchases and treats at the outdoor fire pit, where children's games were located nearby. Another main attraction was horseback riding, located in the side lawn. The Festival of Tres is a fundraiser for the Wings of Hope cancer charity.

FESTIVAL ・ 3 DAYS AGO