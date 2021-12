The TINTEK T9 desktop laser engraver is a powerful piece of equipment for avid makers and DIYers alike that will provide them with a way to create a range of different projects and jobs from the comfort of their own home workshop. The unit offers up to 12W of power when it comes to both laser engraving and laser cutting, and can be utilized with a range of different materials. The engraving area is also quite large to make it well-suited for a wide range of different projects.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO