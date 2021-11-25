ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BoE's Bailey says guidance is hazardous for central banks

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vk2dG_0d6oxFAx00

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday that central banks took risks when they sought to provide guidance on what is likely to happen with interest rates during times of economic uncertainty.

Bailey, who has been accused by some investors of sending a wrong signal about the likelihood of a BoE rate hike earlier this month, told an event organised by the Cambridge Union that guidance was still a relatively new tool for central banks.

"Obviously, in a world which is much more uncertain as to whether things will happen, then it's much more hazardous to give that guidance," he said.

The BoE shocked financial markets on Nov. 4 when it kept Bank Rate on hold at its coronavirus pandemic low of 0.1%. Investors had read remarks made by Bailey in October as a signal that rates would rise at the BoE's November meeting.

Bailey has said he was never explicit about when rates might rise and his comments on the need for action were conditional on risks to expectations about inflation which the central bank believes will approach 5% in the second quarter of 2022.

Speaking at Thursday's event, Bailey said it had been relevant to state the BoE would not allow those inflation expectations to get out of control. "That's not so much forward guidance as a reminder of where we are," he said.

Bailey also said the difference between providing commentary on the state of the economy and what the central bank is likely to do with borrowing costs was hard to define.

"The boundary between a commentary and guidance is quite murky, actually, when you think about the words we use," he said.

The BoE's December monetary policy decision is due to be announced on Dec. 16.

Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by William Maclean and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

BoE's Bailey says economic impact of COVID remains strong

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The economic impact from COVID-19 has faded since the start of the pandemic but still remains strong, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday, when asked how to assess news of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Financial markets have pared back their expectations...
BUSINESS
ktwb.com

Russian central bank not expecting double-digit rates, says Nabiullina

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s central bank does not expect its interest rates to reach double-digit levels, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday, ahead of a Dec. 17 rate-setting meeting at which the bank is widely expected to raise rates from 7.5%. In an interview at the Reuters Next conference, Nabiullina...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boe#Inflation#Interest Rates#Uk#The Cambridge Union#Bank Rate
Reuters

Forint jumps to three-week high after Hungarian deposit rate hike

BUDAPEST, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed to a three-week high on Thursday after the central bank hiked its one-week deposit rate, raising rates for the fifth time in under three weeks as it is battling rising inflation. The forint was 0.33% higher, trading at 361.35 per euro...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gold falls to one-month low on Powell's hawkish remarks

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Gold plumbed a one-month low on Thursday as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on the need to tame inflation bolstered bets for faster monetary policy tightening and offset Omicron-driven safe-haven inflows into bullion. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,775.80 per ounce by 1102 GMT,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Reuters

UK shares slide as inflation, Omicron risks grow

Dec 2 (Reuters) - UK shares fell on Thursday as fears around the Omicron coronavirus variant grew with several countries reporting cases of the new strain, while warnings about inflation from major central banks further added to the downbeat mood. The benchmark FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) declined 0.5% in morning...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK firms struggle to find staff, see higher inflation - BoE survey

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - British companies are struggling to find the staff they need and expect higher inflation in the year ahead, according to a survey published on Thursday by the Bank of England, which is weighing up whether to raise interest rates this month. The BoE's monthly Decision...
BUSINESS
Reuters

British asset manager abrdn buys interactive investor for $2 bln

Dec 2 (Reuters) - British asset manager abrdn (ABDN.L) said on Thursday it would buy privately held online investment platform interactive investor for 1.49 billion pounds ($1.98 billion). Interactive investor Chief Executive Officer Richard Wilson will join abrdn and continue to lead the platform, the asset manager said in a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone producer prices surge in Oct, unemployment eases

BRUSSELS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone producer prices jumped more than expected in October, data showed on Thursday, driven mainly by a surge in energy prices, while unemployment eased again as the economy continued to recover from the pandemic-induced recession. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said prices at...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

New Bank Capital Rules Due by 2025 at Latest, Says BoE's Woods

LONDON (Reuters) - The final batch of post-financial crisis bank capital rules will be introduced in Britain before or at the same time as in the European Union, Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Tuesday. Brussels has proposed introducing the final rules in 2025, two years later...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD ignores Brexit, Omicron woes past 1.3300, UK/US data, BOE’s Bailey eyed

GBP/USD holds onto recovery moves from yearly low. France step-back on Brexit battle but it’s not fishing, traders push-back BOE rate hike calls to 2022 on more Omicron cases in UK. UK/US PMIs, ADP Employment Change will decorate calendar. Fed’s Powell, BOE’s Bailey and virus updates are important too. GBP/USD...
MARKETS
Reuters

Sterling falls 0.5% versus euro and dollar

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sterling fell versus the euro and the dollar on Tuesday as traders feared the Bank of England might keep interest rates unchanged amid concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant. Omicron was first detected in southern Africa last week, prompting countries around the world to rush...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Thai central bank says does not support digital assets as payments

BANGKOK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank on Wednesday said it does not support use of digital assets as payment for goods and services. “High volatility of digital asset prices, risk of cyber theft and personal data leakages and tools for money laundering could impact customers and businesses,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)
ECONOMY
CNBC

Turkish central bank says sells dollars, intervening to support lira

The Turkish Central Bank said on Wednesday it was intervening in the foreign exchange market, selling dollars due to "unhealthy price formations" after the lira plunged to a fresh record low against the U.S. currency overnight. At 0915 GMT, the lira stood at 13.53 to the dollar, still 0.8% weaker...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy