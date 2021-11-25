ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE star Seth Rollins describes 'terrifying' fan attack

By Ryan Gaydos
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE superstar Seth Rollins said the fan attack at Raw on Monday night was a "terrifying" experience. Rollins was walking to the back after a match with Finn Balor at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, when a fan came out of nowhere and speared him. The fan was quickly tackled...

www.foxnews.com

