Carlos Correa is due to make near $300 million this offseason — or at least those are the numbers his camp is leaking. Should the Astros bite?. Thus far, Houston hasn’t been willing to meet those expectations. Jim Crane made several offers to Correa during the regular season, but they either didn’t contain the financial expectations he was seeking or the length of the deal was subpar.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO