ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Home bakers make incredible Van Gogh inspired birthday cake using $4 Woolworths mud cakes - here's how you can too

By Belinda Cleary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

A mother and daughter team have stunned home cake-hackers with their incredible 'Starry Night' themed birthday cake.

The mother and her 20-year-old daughter made the stunning cake, which was topped with Doctor Who's Tardis for a friend's 50th birthday.

'My friend's favourite things are Van Gogh's Starry Night and Doctor Who, so we thought we would combine them,' the woman wrote in a post.

Scroll down on video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2muAj1_0d6ovwKk00
A mother and daughter team have stunned home cake-hackers with their incredible 'Starry Night' themed birthday cake

The incredible looking cake, which was made using supermarket mud cakes, is covered in striking blue and yellow icing - replicating the famous painting.

The Tardis topper, a blue telephone box-shaped space ship, appears to have its lights on, drowning the windows with a yellow glow.

This makes the decoration blend perfectly with the Van Gogh inspired cake.

A large blue five and zero candle can be seen leaning delicately against the incredible cake.

The women were pleased with their efforts and decided to post a photo and video of the cake online.

And others were delighted too,

Some called the creation 'amazing' while one woman said it was 'the best cake ever'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WnUTS_0d6ovwKk00
The mother and her 20-year-old daughter made the stunning cake, which was topped with Doctor Who's Tardis for a friend's 50th birthday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19kKQZ_0d6ovwKk00

'I am a Starry Night fan, I love this,' one woman said,

'I loved the Van Gogh Doctor Who episode,' said one fan of the show.

The actual link between the show and the artist was unknow to the cake makers who were delighted with how their work was received.

Woolworths and Coles mudcake cake hacks continue to prove popular.

It gives people the opportunity to make creative looking cakes without having to bake everything from scratch.

Comments / 0

Related
thefreshtoast.com

So, You Got Too High Before Thanksgiving Dinner — Here’s What You Can Do

Feeling super high while surrounded by family is not a good time. Here’s how you can navigate this potentially awkward situation. Thanksgiving can be an emotional time of year, filled with food, booze, and close friends and family. While you may have the world’s best relationship with your loved ones, once you’re past a certain age, finding yourself drunk and in a food coma while in your childhood bedroom doesn’t always equal fun.
FOOD & DRINKS
newfolks.com

7 incredibly easy cake decorating ideas for kids’ birthday parties

Making the cake for your child’s next birthday can be the icing on, well, the cake. Sometimes a homemade cake is the perfect touch whether you’re hosting the party at home or at a venue. Baking and icing the cake is the simple part. All you have to do is follow the recipe and put it in the oven.
FOOD & DRINKS
Post Register

Baking birthday cakes for kids who otherwise would have none

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS 2) — “The cake we’re baking today is for a young girl who is six,” explained Mabry Brice, a volunteer baker with Cake4Kids. Mabry Brice starts with a cake mix. No sin with that. But beyond the usual eggs and oil, Mabry adds her own touches such as milk instead of water and a 2/3 cup of sour cream. She said, “It just helps to enhance the flavors.”
NAMPA, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
marthastewart.com

How to Make a Heart-Shaped Cake—No Special Pan Required!

There are a lot of sweet treats you could make for Valentine's Day, but nothing tops a big, beautiful heart-shaped cake. It's a dessert that nobody will be able to resist. You may think the only route to a heart-shaped cake starts with using a special cake pan, but we're here to tell you that this just isn't the case. The technique we're sharing does not require any special equipment beyond a round and a square cake pan, which you likely already own. As for the inside? You can make any cake you love—we chose our favorite chocolate cake, then simply pieced it together to form a heart shape. Pink, of course, is the perfect color frosting for Valentine's Day, but you can feel free to get creative here, too.
RECIPES
Hypebae

Milk Bar's Chocolate Caramel Cake Is Inspired by Mariah Carey's Irish Cream Liqueur

Mariah Carey‘s liqueur brand Black Irish has partnered with Milk Bar on a delicious cake for the holiday season. Inspired by Carey’s latest salted caramel flavor, the Christina Tosi-helmed bakery has created a three-layered double chocolate chip cake. Gooey caramel is added in between each layer along with cheesecake and coffee milk crumble. A generous layer of caramel frosting tops the sweet treat off. While this doesn’t actually contain any alcohol, you can still enjoy a slice of cake with a glass of Carey’s Black Irish Irish Cream in salted caramel.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

28 best gifts for foodies they’ll absolutely love to receive (and eat)

When it comes to Christmas food, for us it’s all about those little extras that you wouldn’t normally buy, cook or serve up.From the party food canapes and countless bottles of prosecco, to the pigs in blankets, copious amounts of smoked salmon and, of course, the sprouts (fried, not boiled), to the neverending puddings, cakes and desserts. And then there’s the cheese, which no doubt is picked at until we’re full to burst.For the host, it often means endless trips to the supermarket, overbuying crisps and running out of space to store it all. Meanwhile, everyone else in the family...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Cakes#Woolworths#Bakers#Food Drink
WTKR

Making mashed potato cakes using Thanksgiving leftovers on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Jacqui shows us how to put Thanksgiving leftovers to good use with a recipe for mashed potato cakes. 1/2 cup diced bell pepper (about 1/2 bell pepper) 1/2 cup diced red onion. 1 teaspoon kosher salt. 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley.
RECIPES
staradvertiser.com

This ginger cake’s perfect for the holidays

For dessert, I crave a spicy ginger cake, as dense and dark as some kinds of English fruitcake I’ve sampled. And here, molasses, a slightly bitter sweetener, is key, giving the cake just the right character. Chopped dates, raisins and a good dose of black pepper are all in evidence, along with ginger and cinnamon.
RECIPES
gordonramsayclub.com

Grandma’s Favorite Chocolate Cake

Rich, moist, chocolatey, and really yummy! That’s my grandma’s favorite dessert that she usually prepares for holidays and other special occasions. Mama’s deeply chocolate cake is the ultimate dessert in the house and we all love it! Simple and easy, today this is the top dessert in my cooking notebook. Deeply chocolate and delicious! Try it:
RECIPES
capeandislands.org

Call it what you will, this rum cake is always tradition

When Judeen Lloyd migrated to the U.S. from Jamaica ten years ago, she brought her mother's recipe for rum cake with her. Some day, it'll be passed on to her daughter. But until then, she'll be baking and sharing rum cakes for the holidays, and the recipe? That will remain a secret.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Confectionary News

New sugar substitute makes sweetening ‘a piece of cake’

Israeli foodtech start-up B.T. Sweet has unveiled a newplant-based, one-to-one drop-in sugar replacer for multiple food applications. Its Cambya sweetening platform lets consumers have their 'delectable cake and eat it', guilt-free, without compromising on flavour or other organoleptic qualities—shortcomings common with other natural sugar-reduction methods. A guilt-free sweet sensation. The...
FOOD & DRINKS
myneworleans.com

Holiday King Cakes at Brennan’s

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Happy ‘Almost King Cake Season!’ Celebrate with your Kringle Krewe by gifting the group with a Holiday King Cake. Enjoy our celebratory red & green “Holiday King Cake by Brennan’s,” made with all-natural flour, yeast, sugar, eggs, milk, butter, vanilla, malt syrup, salt, nutmeg, and orange zest, giving it a light, fluffy, yet moist, brioche texture. A unique, natural process called tangzhong, with origins in Japan, allows the cake to remain fresh for an entire week without any additives. Cakes are 10” X 12” and serve 15-20 people.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Robb Report

The Best Whiskey Glasses for Sipping Your Favorite Bourbon, Scotch and Rye

Any casual whiskey drinker—or anyone who’s watched Mad Men protagonist Don Draper pour an afternoon whiskey or three in his mid-century dream office—knows the spirit is more important than the glass it’s in. Still, you might walk away from a conversation with whiskey purists believing that you need eleven different vessels to get the most out of individual varietals. This isn’t necessarily true, but if you’re interested in spirits or regularly share drams with guests, it’s worth having barware that’s well-suited to how you enjoy drinking. Generally, you can split whiskey glassware into two categories: aesthetics-first and function-first. If you’re drinking like...
DRINKS
Mashed

Read This Before Using Expired Cake Mix

Cake mix is one of those products that seemingly everyone has in their homes. However, most people are not regularly baking cakes. This means the packaged mix hardly gets used unless there is a special occasion, and until that moment comes, it just sits on the pantry shelf for months without being touched.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

'We always do it big!' Ice-T and wife Coco throw epic SpongeBob themed party for daughter Chanel's 6th birthday

Ice-T and Coco's daughter Chanel turned 6 this month, and the rapper and his wife threw their offspring a huge SpongeBob themed birthday party to celebrate. The proud mother-of-one gushed about the fun bash to her 3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, posting multiple pictures from the big day and writing: 'Chanel's party was once again epic!! We always do it big!!!'
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

267K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy