A former Fond du lac priest is one of the people injured in a deadly Christmas parade crash in Waukesha. Father Pat Heppe, who is now with the Catholic Community of Waukesha, was seriously injured in the crash Sunday. Sources told WFDL news that Father Pat is expected to recover from his injuries. Meanwhile, a Milwaukee man faces five counts of intentional homicide in connection with the crash. The Waukesha Police Chief says 39 year old Darrell Brooks was in a domestic disturbance just minutes before he killed five people and injured 48. The chief says there is no evidence of terrorism. The victims have been identified as four women ages 52 to 79, and an 81-year-old man. At least six children are listed in critical condition, and three more in serious condition.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO