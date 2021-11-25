ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Check Out Dodge Truck Pulling Santa’s Sleigh

By Jennifer Shea
 6 days ago
Santa’s got a stylish new ride. In this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, pulling the float carrying Santa’s sleigh will be a brand-new RAM (RED) edition 1500 pickup truck.

The special-edition truck is available for the 2022 model year, according to Fox News. And it’s being produced in partnership with Bono’s (RED) project, with part of the profits from each sale going to the Global Fund to combat future pandemics.

Watch a video of the truck here:

RAM Is Sponsoring the Parade Yet Again

The RAM (RED) was modeled after the 1500 Limited Crew Cab. It has unique exterior and interior badging. And it’s available at a starting price of $64,495.

RAM is sponsoring the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. It’s the seventh year in a row that RAM has sponsored the event. And in fact, RAM trucks will be pulling all the floats in the parade once again this year. (Santa’s ride last year was a 702 hp RAM 1500 TRX.)

A RAM spokeswoman told Fox News that the trucks used in the parade will go to local dealers, where they’ll be put up for sale in the wake of the parade.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Went Big This Year

The 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked off in New York City this morning. It drew thousands of spectators in spite of cool temperatures and the pandemic.

A procession of entertainment stars, oversized character balloons and themed floats made its way through the streets of New York, UPI reports. The event featured performances by Annie Live! Star Celina Smith, who sang “Tomorrow,” and Harry Connick Jr. (who plays Daddy Warbucks) along with members of the ensemble, who sang “I Don’t Need Anything But You.”

Also performing were Broadway musical casts from Moulin Rouge, Six and Wicked, the rock band Foreigner and the Rockettes. Actors from Blue’s Clues and Sesame Street danced by on floats. And appearing along with them were the musicians Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, Chris Lane, Nelly, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas and Aespa.

The parade was tamped down a bit last year in the midst of the pandemic. But organizers really pulled out all the stops this year, with 15 oversized character balloons, 28 floats, 36 inflatables, 800 clowns, 10 marching bands and nine performing groups.

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Notice That One Character Is Played By a New Actor

Last week on Blue Bloods, Eddie’s dad made his third appearance on the show. But fans are noticing that something’s amiss. Eddie’s letting her dad, Armin Janko, move in with her, despite her strained relationship with the ex-con. Last week’s episode of the crime drama saw Armin fresh out of prison and looking for a place to stay. And, of course, he ended up at his daughter’s doorstep. Jamie isn’t thrilled about the situation, but it seems like he doesn’t have a say in the matter.
‘Chicago Med’ Fans Are Not Liking This Character

Some Chicago Med fans are really not liking one character in particular. Chicago Med is one of the three series in the One Chicago franchise. There’s Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire. Most of these series have tons of awesome characters that fans love to root for, but sometimes, characters slip through the cracks.
‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s Why Nicholas Turturro Really Left

Many of television’s most popular crime dramas center around the partnerships between officers. These shows often center around highlighting bonds that are formed between officers while they work to solve some sensational crimes. However, the hit CBS police procedural Blue Bloods takes a different approach to this formula. The popular series has found its niche within the genre. The series did this by centering around one particular family of New York City officers, the Reagans.
soundslikenashville.com

Jimmie Allen, Nelly and More to Join Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

A beloved holiday tradition returns to the streets of New York City this year, as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade celebrates its 95th year of pre-turkey entertainment. And as always, country music is sending some of its best and brightest. Full of massive balloons, eye-popping floats and performers from all...
FESTIVAL
CBS New York

NYPD Going All Out, Especially Behind The Scenes, To Keep Spectators Safe At Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade set to welcome back crowds this year, expect to see a heightened police presence. Thousands of officers will be on hand Thursday to make sure the holiday tradition stays safe, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Wednesday. It will be the type of security you’d expect to see, but the NYPD says there will be so much more going on behind the scenes to keep people safe. The return of the beloved Macy’s balloon inflation celebration was a welcome sign for residents and visitors alike. “It feels great. We’re very happy that things are starting to...
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Union's Renegade Regiment marches in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Marching on, even in the holidays. The Union High School Renegade Regiment made their return to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. “Macy’s is incredibly proud to welcome the talented music students of Union High School for their long-awaited return to our show on the streets of New York City,” said Wesley Whatley, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade creative producer.
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Macy's to Debut New Floats for Their 95th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade

A massive gator and a new reindeer will be among the six new floats on the parade route this year. The new float lineup includes Birds of a Feather Stream Together by Peacock; Colossal Wave of Wonder by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions; Celebration Gator by Louisiana Office of Tourism; Gravy Pirates by Heinz; Tiptoe’s North Pole; and Magic Meets the Sea by Disney Cruise Line.
dayton.com

Centerville Jazz Band to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Before you indulge in your Thanksgiving feasts, be sure to catch the Centerville High School Jazz Band perform in the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Thursday, Nov. 25 under the direction of Brandon Barrometti, the band will be seen marching through Manhattan in the legendary holiday spectacle encompassing pop music, holiday music, Broadway musicals, The Radio City Rockettes, giant balloons, colorful floats and more.
Carscoops

Ram 1500 (RAM)RED Edition Will Pull Santa’s Sleigh At Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

More than 20 Ram trucks will tow the floats at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 25 and included within this fleet is a particularly special 1500 Limited model. Set to pull Santa’s sleigh is a Ram 1500 Limited (RAM)RED Edition that was created in partnership with RED, an organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver to tackle HIV/AIDS. The Ram, Jeep, and Fiat brands have committed to donating a minimum of $4 million to the Global Fund between 2021 and 2023 to help fight health emergencies with RED.
One ‘Blue Bloods’ Character Is Starting To Get on Fans’ Nerves

You either love him or you hate him. And lately, more Blue Bloods fans are falling out of love with Donnie Wahlberg, otherwise known as Danny Reagan. Even before becoming a star on the show, Wahlberg has had a huge fanbase. Between his time in New Kids on the Block and many TV appearances, the star has a pretty impressive resume, and when he started on Blue Bloods, everyone was thrilled to see him. But now that the show has reached Season 12, it seems Wahlberg’s charm is starting to wear off.
‘Chicago Fire’: What Happened To Stella Kidd?

As each episode passes without her, more and more Chicago Fire fans are wondering what on Earth happened to Stella Kidd. The character, played by Miranda Rae Mayo, has been gone for a good chunk of season 10. All this time, she’s missed out on the season’s most major developments.
