Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Check Out Dodge Truck Pulling Santa’s Sleigh

Santa’s got a stylish new ride. In this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, pulling the float carrying Santa’s sleigh will be a brand-new RAM (RED) edition 1500 pickup truck.

The special-edition truck is available for the 2022 model year, according to Fox News. And it’s being produced in partnership with Bono’s (RED) project, with part of the profits from each sale going to the Global Fund to combat future pandemics.

Watch a video of the truck here:

RAM Is Sponsoring the Parade Yet Again

The RAM (RED) was modeled after the 1500 Limited Crew Cab. It has unique exterior and interior badging. And it’s available at a starting price of $64,495.

RAM is sponsoring the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. It’s the seventh year in a row that RAM has sponsored the event. And in fact, RAM trucks will be pulling all the floats in the parade once again this year. (Santa’s ride last year was a 702 hp RAM 1500 TRX.)

A RAM spokeswoman told Fox News that the trucks used in the parade will go to local dealers, where they’ll be put up for sale in the wake of the parade.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Went Big This Year

The 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked off in New York City this morning. It drew thousands of spectators in spite of cool temperatures and the pandemic.

A procession of entertainment stars, oversized character balloons and themed floats made its way through the streets of New York, UPI reports. The event featured performances by Annie Live! Star Celina Smith, who sang “Tomorrow,” and Harry Connick Jr. (who plays Daddy Warbucks) along with members of the ensemble, who sang “I Don’t Need Anything But You.”

Also performing were Broadway musical casts from Moulin Rouge, Six and Wicked, the rock band Foreigner and the Rockettes. Actors from Blue’s Clues and Sesame Street danced by on floats. And appearing along with them were the musicians Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, Chris Lane, Nelly, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas and Aespa.

The parade was tamped down a bit last year in the midst of the pandemic. But organizers really pulled out all the stops this year, with 15 oversized character balloons, 28 floats, 36 inflatables, 800 clowns, 10 marching bands and nine performing groups.