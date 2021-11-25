Tax Relief Advocates can help you save money this year

New York (CNN Business) — It may be harder to find deals in the grocery store these days. Flashfood wants to help fix that, while also preventing food waste. Here's how it works: The Flashfood app shows which grocers in your area have partnered with the startup. Once you click into the store, you can see which foods are nearing their expiration or best-by dates and, because of that, are being sold at a discount. Flashfood items are currently available in about 1,200 supermarkets, and the company says it expects to double that number next year.

