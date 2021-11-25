Officials identified 65-year-old Brenda Faye Solomon who died after a hit-and-run crash in Shreveport (Shreveport, LA) Nationwide Report

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified 65-year-old Brenda Faye Solomon as the Shreveport woman who lost her life following a multi-vehicle accident on Monday evening.

The fatal hit-and-run crash took place at about 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of West 70th Street and Suntan Street.

November 25, 2021