FLL Parking Garages Now Full, Overflow Open

BROWARD COUNTY, FL — If you are heading to Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, add extra time. The on-site parking garages are now full.

The airport just opened its overflow lot which is technically off campus. The charge is $10 a day and must be paid by credit card.

From the airport:

“The long-term parking garages at #FLL are full. Our Overflow Parking lot located at 1661 SW 40th Street, in Fort Lauderdale, is open until garage spaces are available. Follow the orange wayfinding signs. Daily rate $10.”

PBI reports no parking issues as of midday Thursday.

