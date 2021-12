Riverside Resources Inc. [RRI-TSXV; RVSDF-OTCQB; R99-FSE] has repatriated its three projects in the Beardmore-Geraldton greenstone belt (BGGB) of northern Ontario. In February, 2021, Riverside offered the sale of its portfolio to iMetal Resources Inc. [IMR-TSXV; ADTFF-OTC; A7V-FSE, Berlin]. The purchase agreement was contingent upon a series of conditions that were not completed. At this time both parties have mutually agreed to dissolve the transaction and Riverside has now retained 100% ownership of the project portfolio of: Oakes, Longrose and Pichette located in the well-endowed and prolific BGGB.

ECONOMY ・ 18 HOURS AGO