Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2021) - Straightup Resources Inc.(CSE: ST) (OTCQB: STUPF)("StraightUp" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that its 2021 ground exploration and heliborne magnetic surveys on the Ferdinand Gold Project (the "Property") are complete and that all available geologic data has been compiled by Orix Geosciences. Their structural interpretation confirms multiple areas of high merit and potential mineralization on the Property. The Company has the right to acquire 100% interest in the Property consisting of 17 contiguous mining claims covering 7,143 hectares located in the south Uchi greenstone belt, 120km east of Red Lake, Ontario.

