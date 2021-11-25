ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Czech President Zeman returning to hospital after positive coronavirus test -reports

By Reuters
 6 days ago
PRAGUE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman was being taken back to hospital on Thursday after testing positive for coronavirus, local news media reported.

Zeman, who had been released from hospital earlier on Thursday after more than six weeks for a different treatment, was not showing symptoms, according to a report by radio station Frekvence 1.

Spokespeople for the president and hospital were not immediately available.

Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller, Editing by William Maclean

