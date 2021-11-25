MoMa falls for fake Frida Kahlo quote

Have you been spending a lot of time absorbing art in person lately? It seems like things are opening up again in New York. To me, everything feels in flux. I think the world has felt transitional for quite some time. I feel like like even the world as a concept is up for grabs in a very foundational, generalised, shared way. I live in transition though, so it feels, in some ways, comfortable, but there’s also something quite anxiety- producing about just how unknowable our time is.

VISUAL ART ・ 8 DAYS AGO