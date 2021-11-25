ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MoMa falls for fake Frida Kahlo quote

buffalonynews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Museum of Modern Art in New York has admitted it wrongly attributed a quote to renowned surrealist artist Frida Kahlo. The original comment was reportedly made by a 15-year-old girl in 2008. On Monday, the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) tweeted a 1940 self-portrait by Frida Kahlo accompanied...

www.buffalonynews.net

The Guardian

Fabergé’s trinkets, Frida Kahlo’s third eye and David Shrigley’s balls – the week in art

Painting, conceptual critiques and robust satire influenced by Hogarth all help make Himid one of the crucial artists of our time. Tate Modern, London, 25 November to 3 July. The surreal commentator on modern life invites you to bring your old tennis balls to swap for new ones in an installation he claims is a celebration of trade - but there’s bound to be a darker side.
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

This Frida Kahlo Self Portrait Just Sold for a Record-Breaking $35 Million

A self-portrait by Frida Kahlo that had been held in a private collection for 30 years sold for a record-setting $34.9 million (including fees) at Sotheby’s in New York on Tuesday evening. The painting, Diego y yo (1949), depicts the artist gazing tearfully at the viewer; superimposed on her forehead is an image of her husband, the muralist Diego Rivera, who himself has a third eye. The result quadrupled the artists’ previous auction record of $8 million, notched in 2016 when her 1939 painting Two Nudes in the Forest (The land itself) sold at Christie’s in New York. Just two bidders—one on the phone with Julian Dawes, Sotheby’s...
VISUAL ART
CultureMap Houston

New immersive experience brings art of Frida Kahlo to life in Houston

Art lovers will have the chance to step inside the world of iconic artist Frida Kahlo when the exhibition Frida: Immersive Dream comes to Houston in the near future. Produced by Lighthouse Immersive (the same company behind the "Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Houston" exhibition currently on display here), Starvox Exhibits, and ShowOne Productions, the exhibition will be a space where visitors can explore the world through the eyes of the Kahlo, a brilliant, uncompromising painter who created some of history’s most awe-inspiring artwork.
HOUSTON, TX
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
wdiy.org

Frida Kahlo just shattered an auction record, ousting her husband

Frida Kahlo's "Diego y yo," a painting of herself with her husband's image on her forehead, sold for $34.9 million in a Sotheby's auction Tuesday night. The art dealer described it as "the last of her great self-portraits." It's the most money ever paid at auction for a work by...
VISUAL ART
Observer

Frida Kahlo Has Beaten Out Diego Rivera for Most Expensive Work of Latin Art

On Tuesday night, Frida Kahlo’s elaborate self-portrait Diego y yo (Diego and I) sold for $34.9 million at the Sotheby’s Modern Evening Sale to the Argentinian collector Eduardo F. Costantini, making the painting the most expensive piece of Latin artwork ever to be sold at auction. The sale of Kahlo’s work also smashes the previous record-holding sale for most expensive piece of Latin artwork, which was previously set by work by Kahlo’s partner, Diego Rivera, when his work The Rivals (1931) sold for a total of $9.76 million at auction in 2018. Diego y yo, which depicts Kahlo with a miniature portrait of Rivera affixed to her forehead, is considered to be the last bust portrait the prolific artist completed before her death in 1954.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
papermag.com

Frida Kahlo Breaks Diego Rivera's Record

Frida Kahlo has set a new record. The Mexican icon's oil painting, "Diego y yo," just sold for $34.9 million at a Sotheby's auction on November 16 — a massive sale that marked the most money spent on a piece of art by any Latin American artist. The painting, which...
CELEBRITIES
CultureMap Fort Worth

New Frida Kahlo immersive experience to bring iconic artist's paintings alive in North Texas

Art lovers will have the chance to step inside the world of iconic artist Frida Kahlo when the exhibition Frida: Immersive Dream comes to Dallas-Fort Worth in the near future. Produced by Lighthouse Immersive (the same company behind the Immersive Van Gogh exhibition currently on display in downtown Dallas — not the one in Arlington), Starvox Exhibits, and ShowOne Productions, the exhibition will be a space where visitors can explore the world through the eyes of the Kahlo, a brilliant, uncompromising painter who created some of history’s most awe-inspiring artwork.
TEXAS STATE
Person
Frida Kahlo
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Hypebae

Frida Kahlo's Last Self-Portrait, "Diego y yo," Sells for Nearly $35 Million USD

Frida Kahlo‘s portrait “Diego y yo,” which translates to “Diego and I,” was sold for $34.9 million USD at a Sotheby’s auction on Tuesday. “Tonight’s outstanding result further secures her place in the auction echelon she belongs, as one of the true titans of 20th-century art,” Sotheby’s rep Julian Dawes said at the time, as reported by The New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

$34 million painting 'summary of all of Frida Kahlo’s passion and pain'

A self-portrait of Frida Kahlo, the beloved Mexican artist whose oil paintings drew inspiration from indigenous Mexican culture, sold for $34.9 million Tuesday at a Sotheby’s auction, marking an all-time high for a piece of artwork created by a Latin American artist. Tuesday’s deal shattered the previous record held by...
VISUAL ART
Vogue Magazine

A Sprawling MoMA Show Surveys the The Wonderful World of Sophie Taeuber-Arp

In 1922, Sophie Taeuber-Arp posed what now feels like an oddly prescient question: “In our complicated times, when the struggle for existence has become so difficult, I have frequently asked myself, why conceive ornaments and color combinations when there are so many more practical and especially more necessary things to do?” Her response was, likewise, comfortingly apt: With moments of crisis, the artist argued, came the “urge to make the things we own more beautiful.”
MUSEUMS
Vice

Thomas Lax on bringing radical Black art to MoMA

Have you been spending a lot of time absorbing art in person lately? It seems like things are opening up again in New York. To me, everything feels in flux. I think the world has felt transitional for quite some time. I feel like like even the world as a concept is up for grabs in a very foundational, generalised, shared way. I live in transition though, so it feels, in some ways, comfortable, but there’s also something quite anxiety- producing about just how unknowable our time is.
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

Why Frida Kahlo Still Isn’t a Great Woman Artist

Last week a Frida Kahlo self-portrait, titled “Diego y yo,”from 1949, came up at auction. In a pre-sale promotional video, Brooke Lampley of Sotheby’s situated Kahlo in the ranks of art history’s greatest artists: “Kahlo and self-portraiture are synonymous like Rembrant and self-portraiture,” she stated. “She is of that level of significance, recognition, and importance.”
VISUAL ART
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
aithority.com

Ezel.life Metaverse With Frida Kahlo’s Family To Preview During Miami Art Week

Exhibition will be held at Sagamore Hotel, Miami Beach. Ezel.life, a leading digital asset company focused on maximizing the value of original artwork, is pleased to announce its exclusive partnership with Frida Kahlo’s family to showcase her untold stories in the metaverse. A preview of the project will be held at the Sagamore Hotel during the Art Basel and Miami Week activities. The event will include an exhibition of Frida’s family first step into the digital world, with exclusive videos from her family, a preview inside the metaverse of the red house (Frida’s family home), and a non-fungible token (NFT) that forms the foundation of the project. It will also include a panel discussion on equality, diversity, and inclusion, which Ezel and the art community heralds Frida as the ultimate identity and champion of.
VISUAL ART
Brush News Tribune

An immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit is coming to Denver

A new exhibit featuring the work of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo is coming to Denver in 2022 and, in the spirit of recent art trends, it will be an “immersive” experience that engulfs visitors in animated projections that highlight the painter and many iconic pieces and portraits from her storied career.
DENVER, CO

