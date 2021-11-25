ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lululemon Black Friday Specials — Get Them Now Before They’re Gone

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
Black Friday specials. lululemon

Black Friday has begun at lululemon! These specials are among the very best you’ll find this week, whether you’re buying for yourself or as a gift for a friend or family member. Know a runner? A hiker? A yogi? Someone who absolutely thrives in comfy, stretchy clothing? Whatever your specialty is, lululemon has Black Friday scores for you!

It’s difficult narrowing the choices down, but we’ve picked out seven lululemon Black Friday specials to get you started. Shop quickly to make sure you don’t miss out!

Beyond the Studio Jogger

lululemon

These sweat-wicking joggers were made for those on the move, whether you’re catching the subway home after a class at the gym or taking the dog out for a brisk morning walk. We love their slim fit, ruched legs and lightweight fabric. Wear these joggers all year long!

Get the Beyond the Studio Jogger at lululemon! Originally $118, now starting at $79! Limited time only!

Align™ Reversible Bra

lululemon

This famous sports bra, designed for yoga, features lululemon’s “buttery soft” Nulu™ fabric for the ultimate in comfort. Even cooler, though, is you can wear it inside out for a totally different look! It’s a two-in-one workout essential, especially for those with A/B cups. Reviewers say it’s wonderful for “around the house” too!

Core Backpack 2.0

lululemon

Going for a hike? Heading to class? Taking a weekend trip? Need to bring a change of clothes to work? This 20L backpack is great for storing and comfortably carrying all of your belongings. It even offers lumbar support, along with plenty of pockets. A nice gift pick for anybody and everybody!

Insulated Quilted Pullover Jacket

lululemon

The next time you’re looking out the window, dreading going outside and facing the rain, snow or tree-shaking winds, grab this water-repellent jacket. It’s designed to keep you warm and dry, featuring lightweight PrimaLoft® insulation and a cinchable fit at both the hem and sleeve cuffs. Our favorite part? The hidden phone sleeve in the kangaroo pocket!

All Yours Crop Tank Top Veil

lululemon

This easy-to-wear tank is likely to become an immediate go-to in your wardrobe. Wear it over your Align™ bra in the gym, wear it layered over a turtleneck top, wear it with denim shorts or try it with a high-rise skirt. The swirling smoke design creating sheer elements in the viscose-blend fabric gives Us major heart eyes!

Wunder Under High-Rise Ribbed Fabric Crop 23″Luxtreme Leggings

lululemon

Is it even Black Friday week if you don’t have a pair of lululemon leggings in your shopping bag? These four-way stretch leggings are designed for yoga and training, keeping you moving and Sun Saluting with ease. They’re breathable and sweat-wicking, and shoppers say they will be “purchasing many more of these leggings as they come out in new colors”!

Get the Wunder Under High-Rise Ribbed Fabric Crop 23″ Luxtreme Leggings at lululemon! Originally $88, now $69! Limited time only!

Ripstop Paracord Crossbody

lululemon

Stay hands-free with this just-big-enough crossbody next time you’re on the go. It can fit your phone, cards and keys, but it’s just the right size that it won’t get in the way. We know the paracord strap looks cool — and it is — but even better is that it’s adjustable so you can personalize it to be the perfect length for you!

Looking for more? Shop all Black Friday specials at lululemon here!

