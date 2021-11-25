Dancers, artists, musicians and Ja: Masters of the performing arts

With each dip and drive into the paint, Ja Morant adds another piece to the greater collection.

The totality of his project is an undeniable All-Star campaign, distinguished by powerful pirouettes, all-angled scoring strokes and mind-bending creativity – a combination that creates one of the most aesthetically pleasing styles in the NBA.

It’s why Morant’s stardom grows by the day: Because watching the 22-year-old is like watching art. Already based in a culturally rich city, the point guard and paint (scoring) expert might be among its greatest performers.

“Beauty is such a general word,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “But with Ja, the way he plays the game, the unpredictable nature of it, it’s fitting. There’s an eye-of-the-beholder element, where anyone watching can see what he does, and they could all see something different. There’s gracefulness to it, and a creative element that jumps off the page. As you see his game growing, you see – to use that word – the art growing.”

Equal parts passion and athleticism, Morant’s basketball beauty can be appreciated by all, including those in the artistic sphere, from musicians to dancers, who see some of their own techniques within his approach.

“(Basketball) is beautiful,” he said. “It’s a beautiful game. That’s about it.”

Basketball ballet

“In ballet, like basketball, it’s not all always about muscles,” said Dom Luckie, a Grizzlies fan and a dancer for Ballet Memphis. “It’s about fluidity, and finding patience within motion, instead of abruptly doing things.” (Courtesy of Dom Luckie)

The most eye-popping element is easy to identify.

The pinnacle of Morant’s most exciting moments can be traced to his explosive leaping ability, the way he soars longer than anyone else.

It looks familiar, too, for those who practice the jumping technique engineered for the maximum amount of power and hang time.

“In ballet, like basketball, it’s not all always about muscles,” said Dom Luckie, a Grizzlies fan and a dancer for Ballet Memphis. “It’s about fluidity, and finding patience within motion, instead of abruptly doing things.”

It’s about leaping, but at the right time.

It’s about leaping, but landing in the right place.

“When I watch him or play basketball myself, I realize that it wouldn’t be possible without techniques based in dance,” Luckie said. “What we call that base for a jump is a plié. The way that he uses his plié, which is bending the knee to explode from the floor off of his feet, is unreal. It’s almost hard to explain.

“Ja could definitely be a ballet dancer, is what I’m getting at.”

And he is a dancer, just not of the ballet variety. The point guard celebrates all home wins the same way, by hitting the “griddy” dance on the way back to the locker room.

“Oh, I can dance,” Morant said during the interview for this piece. “You want me to dance right now?”

Which perfectly encapsulates another aspect of Morant’s nose for performance. He is expressive in wins and in losses, during the important moments of the game and in the moments after.

“So much of it is mentality, and that goes for both basketball and dance,” Ballet Memphis dancer Dylan McIntyre said. “You can tell that he’s so passionate about being great. In order to perfect something to that level, it takes hours and hours of practice and preparation. It’s time that you may not see pay off for years.”

But when it is time to turn it on, only the best can rely on that practice to reach top performance. The end result, in both ballet and basketball, is a moment that leaves the audience wondering: “How did he just do that?”

Morant has had plenty of those.

“I feel like if I was a dancer, I would have that touch like Michael Jackson had,” Morant said. “I would be able to just look at somebody and they would faint. I want it to be like that.”

Soloist sorcery

Inside that jaw-dropping talent, however, is a keen sense of control.

If there’s a differentiation between any other athletic point guard and Morant, it’s that he seemingly knows where the play is going before it happens. He uses his speed and dribbling to create for others, playing within Jenkins’ offensive guidance to the maximum potential.

It’s like a musical soloist keeping within the lines while improvising notes.

“To me, there’s two forms where Ja’s game correlates to jazz music,” said Michael Shults, a saxophonist and University of Memphis professor.

“To me, there’s two forms where Ja’s game correlates to jazz music,” said saxophonist Michael Shults. “The first is just his creativity within structure.” The other is the element of surprise. (Courtesy of Michael Shults)

“The first is just his creativity within structure. So, when I think about an improvising jazz musician, we’re not – contrary to what many would think – just pulling random notes out of the ether. When you improvise a melody, you are reconciling what you are hearing extemporaneously with the harmony and the rhythm that is prescribed by the composer.

“So, the comparison I would make is, if Coach Jenkins draws up a play after a timeout, that play has structure. There are numerous outcomes, but there’s structure, such as a high screen and roll. But what Ja does with that structure is he’s creative based on what happens in front of him. That’s a lot like what jazz musicians do.”

And the other correlation, similar to the plié, is the element of surprise. Even that takes timing and anticipation. It’s the choice of a no-look, behind-the-back pass or a towering dunk.

“That element of surprise comes from musical conventions like scales, melodies, arpeggios and quotes from other great soloists,” Shults said. “But to be effective, you have to know those conventions, and you have to reorganize them differently. You have to deviate from what people anticipate.

“For Morant, those conventions might be crossovers, screens, hesitations and spins. He might dip his shoulder to make the defender think a crossover is coming, but scoop a shot up with the same hand, or shovel a pass to the corner. It’s a master class in deception and timing.”

Of course, none of that is possible without teammates. They give the point guard the room to operate and help free him for those creative plays with proper spacing and screens.

Each of their reactions, as well as the reaction of the defense, can spark a new idea from the quick-witted Morant.

“Take (famous jazz musicians) John Coltrane or Charlie Parker, for example,” said Sam Shoup, the area coordinator for commercial music and an assistant professor of jazz studies at the University of Memphis. “They could hear one note around them, and it would influence them to go in a totally different direction. Maybe that wasn’t the direction they wanted to go, but they will get to the same end no matter what.

“You have to think watching Ja play that it carries over into his game. One teammate makes one move, and he might be firing a pass somewhere else. It’s the improvisation that makes his game so much fun.”

And Morant said he has a good ear. He already has been featured in several song lyrics by rappers like Moneybagg Yo and J. Cole. But that’s not his music of choice in the morning on game day.

“I can sing a little bit,” he said. “I listen to gospel on game days. I just like singing, man. I’m telling you, I can sing. Sometimes I might dance if I’m feeling it. I don’t show people that a lot, though.

“I might have to rent out (FedExForum) and have a little concert so I can show people my real talent.”

Painting the picture

But not every song is a hit. Failures can draw admirers, too. See: The catalog of near-miss dunks.

There’s a level of respect that accompanies the bold, a trait Morant clearly possesses.

“He’s fearless,” said Jamond Bullock, the artist who painted the mural of Morant outside Slim & Husky’s on Union Avenue. “He’s so fearless that your eyes are naturally attracted to him. You have to take notice of him moving with the ball. When you look at him playing the game, you’re in awe because you recognize that he’s so gifted. That’s what you want to create in artwork.”

To reach that point takes a degree of comfort achieved by repetition, according to Bullock.

“He’s in full control, because he knows that if he makes a mistake, he can always get it right back,” he said. “When I’m painting and I make a mistake, I know I can blend it or fix it. And sometimes, that accident can become something that inspires something totally different.”

“He’s fearless,” said Jamond Bullock, the artist who painted the mural of Ja Morant outside Slim & Husky’s on Union Avenue. “... When you look at him playing the game, you’re in awe because you recognize that he’s so gifted. That’s what you want to create in artwork.” (Brad Vest/Special to the Daily Memphian file)

The only paint Morant considers now is inside the free-throw line, where he has scored more than any other guard in the NBA through 18 games. He has an endless repertoire of finishing moves around the basket, from up-and-under scores to rainbow floaters, which Bullock likened to brush strokes.

“Drawing? Oh, I used to draw when I was younger,” Morant said. “My mom and my pops would tell you. I would draw whatever was on my mind. Sometimes I drew cartoons, and sometimes I just freestyled. My parents bought me an art book and all the little pencils so I could shade and all that. Then I realized basketball was probably my better talent, so I took that route.”

And Memphis is happy that he did.

Like a captivating dance, or song, or mural, Morant has taken his blank canvas and turned it into something Memphians have never seen in a Grizzlies uniform.

“It’s great to see someone like Ja come to a city that sometimes feels like a forgotten place and perform a masterpiece every time he steps on the court,” Bullock said. “And I know that he feels like we all appreciate it.”