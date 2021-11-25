ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France opens COVID-19 booster shots to all adults amid infection surge

By Don Jacobson
 6 days ago
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- France announced Thursday that any adult will be able to access COVID-19 booster shots as health officials stepped up their battle against a sharp rise in "fifth wave" infections.

Under the measures unveiled by French Health Minister Olivier Veran booster shots will become available to anyone age 18 or over beginning Saturday, while the wait time to receive a booster following the second dose of an initial vaccination round was reduced from six to five months.

Veran also announced that after Jan. 15, a booster shot will become necessary for a valid "vaccine passport" allowing users to enter restaurants and other public spaces.

The pass will expire for those who haven't gotten obtained the booster seven months after their last injection.

The moves come as France and other European countries struggle with a surge in COVID-19 infections. France's rate of positive cases have jumped more 80% in a week, officials said Tuesday, as new cases reach highs not seen August.

The government of President Emmanuel Macron, however, has resisted imposing new lockdowns or restrictions, citing figures showing hospitalizations and intensive care cases are not increasing as quickly.

"France is now experiencing a fifth wave, which will undoubtedly be stronger and longer than the one that occurred this summer," Veran told reporters in Paris. "We still believe that we can get through this wave without resorting to the most restrictive tools."

The new measures were rolled out following a meeting of the French Defense Council and after talks with local authorities over what new measures might be appropriate.

"We have destiny in our hands," Veran said. "Vaccination is the only responsible choice. To be free is to be responsible."

Comments / 14

Kelly88
5d ago

lol.... haven't figured it out yet?🤣the more you vax the more positives you get.... wake the heck up...we're being played. its painfully obvious ffs

Reply
4
Fedupw/itall
6d ago

One shot two shots third shots the charm. If that one won't get you , a fourth in the arm............

Reply
5
Mountain Man
5d ago

I believe the vaccine is spreading the Covid seems like highly vaccinated areas are getting hit the hardest. People just got to go back to living I could care less about it never have! Media has scared a lot of Chicken Little’s!

Reply
2
