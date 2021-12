Dmitry Mazepin still ambitions to become an F1 team owner in the future but insists his plans aren't tied to the F1 career of his son, Nikita. The Russian billionaire, who bankrolled Nikita Mazepin's promotion to F1 through his sponsorship of the Haas US outfit by his Uralkali fertilizer company, had put himself on the ranks to acquire Force India back in 2018, but lost out to the consortium of investors led by Lawrence Stroll.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO