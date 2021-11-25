Man wanted in Asheville chase now in custody

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An "armed and dangerous" man accused of leading officers on a chase before running away on foot is now in custody.

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says Dustin Curry was taken into custody just after noon on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.

Deputies say Curry was found near the Furman Apartments, off of Furman Avenue, in downtown Asheville and was in possession of a gun at the time of his arrest.

Buncombe County authorities said the chase suspect, Dustin Lynn Curry, is considered armed and dangerous. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)

Asheville police said the incident started shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday as a chase involving the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Curry got out of the vehicle about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Arlington Street and Furman Avenue in downtown Asheville.