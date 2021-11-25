ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Man wanted in Asheville chase now in custody

By WLOS Staff
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VT2n_0d6orWio00

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An "armed and dangerous" man accused of leading officers on a chase before running away on foot is now in custody.

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says Dustin Curry was taken into custody just after noon on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.

Deputies say Curry was found near the Furman Apartments, off of Furman Avenue, in downtown Asheville and was in possession of a gun at the time of his arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y0ow9_0d6orWio00
Buncombe County authorities said the chase suspect, Dustin Lynn Curry, is considered armed and dangerous. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)

Asheville police said the incident started shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday as a chase involving the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Curry got out of the vehicle about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Arlington Street and Furman Avenue in downtown Asheville.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

First US omicron case detected in California

The U.S. has detected the nation's first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Wednesday. The individual is a fully vaccinated San Francisco resident who returned from South Africa on November 22, the CDC said. The person had mild symptoms, which are improving, and is self-quarantining.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
Buncombe County, NC
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

WTA to AP: Loss of China events over Peng could go past ’22

The suspension of all WTA tournaments in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official there of sexual assault, could result in cancellations of those events beyond 2022, the head of the women’s professional tennis tour told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wlos
NBC News

Chris Cuomo calls his suspension from CNN 'embarrassing'

CNN host Chris Cuomo said Wednesday that he never meant to compromise any colleagues by advising his brother and that his suspension from the network was "embarrassing." He addressed his indefinite suspension on his SiriusXM show, "Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo." “Hey everybody. It’s Chris Cuomo. Let’s get...
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

CNN

754K+
Followers
117K+
Post
604M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy