How Food Network Fans Feel About Ree Drummond's Christmas Movie

By Karen Hart
 6 days ago
Nothing screams the holidays like feel-good Christmas movies, and Food Network's first scripted and much anticipated film, "Candy Coated Christmas" has finally hit the Discovery+ streaming service. This movie has received a lot of hype from foodies, especially because Ree Drummond makes a special appearance in the film as Bee, the...

CinemaBlend

Lacey Chabert Shares Feelings About Her Hallmark Christmas Movie Airing Right After Her Sister’s Unexpected Death

Lacey Chabert has been a staple of Hallmark’s popular Christmas movie lineup for years, but this year the release of her annual holiday movie was a bit more bittersweet. In the past week, Chabert lost her sister Wendy unexpectedly. The timing came just a few days before Christmas at Castle Hart premiered. Now, the Hallmark star has opened up about the movie airing as her family has been grieving.
MOVIES
Mashed

Why Ree Drummond Just Proclaimed Her Work Is Done With Son Bryce

TV personality and blogger Ree Drummond has always managed to entertain her fans with scenes from her life on a ranch in Oklahoma. As per Closer Weekly, The Pioneer Woman is extremely dedicated to her family and is a hands-on mom. For her, it's important to tackle the curveballs of parenthood and embrace the journey in its entirety. She once said in a YouTube video, "that's what motherhood is [about.] If you can just embrace the chaos and the funny parts, and really just kind of hang on and enjoy the ride."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Entertainment Weekly

These are the top 20 Christmas movies ever

If the thought of seeing Tim Allen in a squishy fat suit makes you dream of sugarplums, this is the film for you. The Home Improvement star accidentally kills Santa and has to take his place. It's no It's a Wonderful Life, but it has its moments. Plus, there's Judge Reinhold!
MOVIES
Ree Drummond
John Mccook
94.5 KATS

The 12 Best Christmas Movies On Netflix Right Now

’Tis the season for eggnog, yuletide fires, and of course, Christmas movie marathons. Gone are the days of following the local TV guides to figure out when your favorite holiday flick was airing. Now, you can access a wide array of Christmas films on Netflix — everything from enchanting animated movies to charming romantic comedies.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Hallmark Faves Are Making Unexpected Cameos in 2021 Christmas Movies

Let’s be honest: For as much as we love Hallmark Christmas movies, there’s not too much about them that surprises us. We know there’s going to be an overload of Christmas decorations, a misunderstanding, and a happy reunion in the final moments. We also have a good idea of who we’ll see in those films. But in 2021, there has been a nice surprise: unexpected cameos!
MOVIES
Taste Of Home

Ree Drummond Shares Her Two Signature Holiday Dishes — And Other Holiday Traditions

I think it’s safe to say that a little part of us wishes we lived the life of Ree Drummond. The Pioneer Woman is always making yummy comfort foods to share with friends, and—let’s be honest—who wouldn’t want to cook delicious food and share it with friends on a gorgeous ranch? When December rolls around, there are two signature Pioneer Woman holiday dishes Ree always makes.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Ree Drummond's Tips For Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey

Ree Drummond, or "The Pioneer Woman" as she's colloquially called, is no stranger to homestyle, country living, comfort food. It's basically her entire brand! So it's no surprise she's got some super simple Thanksgiving turkey tips ready to go for anyone looking to bring some pioneer flare to the holidays this year.
RECIPES
Mashed

Ree Drummond Is Praising Her Son-In-Law's Sweet Gesture

"The Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond isn't shy about sharing moments with her family on her Food Network show or on her social media channels. Fans of the 52-year-old cooking show host love glimpses into family life on the Drummond Ranch in Pawhuska, Okla., where Ree films "The Pioneer Woman." Drummond's...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Hallmark’s Candace Cameron Bure On The ‘Pressure’ That Comes With Starring In The Network’s Christmas Movies

It can be tough to build a solid career after being known as a child star on a popular sitcom, and some stars don’t make it past one-hit wonders before finding another career path. There are some stars, though, that become major stars in their own right. As for Full House’s Candace Cameron Bure, she’s basically become the poster actress for Hallmark Christmas movies, and apparently it’s harder than it sounds. The A Shoe Addict’s Christmas star has now opened up about the pressures that come with making Hallmark Christmas films.
MOVIES
Mashed

Food Network's Reverse Pineapple Pizza Has TikTok Flipping Out

It's hard to go wrong when ordering pizza, unless, of course, you're one of those people who can't stand it when someone else thinks pineapple is the ideal topping for their 'za. A no-no for both Rachel Ray and Gordon Ramsay, choosing the tropical fruit as a topping seems to be, for certain folks, one of the most abhorrent things you can do to a pie, not to mention an insult to Italians everywhere (seriously, never order pineapple pizza in Italy). Adding a savory meat into the mix to create a Hawaiian pie doesn't work either for no-pineapple-pizza hardliners, despite the fact that salty and sweet go together so well. "The sweet and juicy pineapple on pizza is a terrible combo because the flavors of the tomato sauce and pineapple don't mix," explained one opinionated Redditor, who also noted that pineapple also "overwhelms the taste of the pizza itself."
RECIPES
Mashed

This Sweet Dessert Is Ree Drummond's All-Time Favorite

Ree Drummond makes a lot of delicious desserts that have our mouths watering just thinking about them. The Pioneer Woman shared several favorite dessert recipes on her website and included chocolate pie, cookies, and rolls on her list. According to Taste of Home, Drummond loves to stir up some tropical vibes for your taste buds with her cherry-pineapple Pioneer Woman dump cake; however, per Cheat Sheet, Drummond revealed her absolute favorite dessert in her newest cookbook, "The Pioneer Woman Cooks ― Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More." The only thing sweeter than the dish itself is the story of how she happened up upon this delightful treat.
RECIPES
mediavillage.com

Food Network Dishes Up a First: A (Real) Family Christmas Movie on discovery+

John McCook's face reddens, emotion roiling just under the surface, as he talks about why this movie means so much to him. A veteran actor, McCook has been Eric Forrester on The Bold and The Beautiful since 1987, so expressing emotion is where he excels. But ask him about acting with his daughter, Molly McCook, and color creeps into his face. Fittingly, the McCooks play father and daughter in Candy Coated Christmas, Food Network's first scripted feature, streaming on discovery+ November 19.
TV & VIDEOS
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’ Lifetime Movie Live or Later

In You Make It Feel Like Christmas, a workaholic needs a little extra convincing from an old friend to make it home for the holidays. This is an all-new 2021 Lifetime movie for this holiday season. The You Make It Feel Like Christmas Lifetime movie’s premiere date and time is...
MOVIES
Mashed

How GBBO Fans Really Feel About Paul Hollywood's Season 12 Handshakes

For those unfamiliar, "The Great British Bake Off" is a popular television show where unofficially trained bakers compete in weekly competitions to show off their various baking skills in order to win the title of the "U.K.'s Best Amateur Baker" (via the official website). Paul Hollywood, a pretty well-liked judge on the show, has fans watching his every move, especially when he attempted to dress up as country legend Billy Ray Cyrus as well as "Game of Thrones" characters.
TV SHOWS
Mashed

How Ree Drummond Elevates Store-Bought Pumpkin Pie

Well, folks, it's official: Thanksgiving Day is upon us, rolling into our lives — and bellies — in just a few days. For many of the foodies among us, this is the most anticipated holiday of the year, bringing with it a score of classically delicious dishes, from stuffing and yams to a sweet range of pies.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Christmas Breakfast Casserole Vanessa Lachey Makes Every Year

Vanessa and Nick Lachey are quite the modern power couple. He's busy hosting the new singing competition "Alter Ego," while she's starring in the latest addition to the NCIS franchise, "NCIS: Hawai'i."The twosome even survived a stint of co-hosting the reality dating show "Love Is Blind," leaving the experience with their marriage intact, which couldn't have been easy. And yet, somehow, the couple's relationship has endured for some 15 years and counting — perhaps because, as Vanessa shared in her new book, "Life from Scratch" (seen on Amazon), she likes to take time for all those little rituals that make a house a home for her family, which also includes three children.
RECIPES
