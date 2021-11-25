How Food Network Fans Feel About Ree Drummond's Christmas Movie

It's hard to go wrong when ordering pizza, unless, of course, you're one of those people who can't stand it when someone else thinks pineapple is the ideal topping for their 'za. A no-no for both Rachel Ray and Gordon Ramsay, choosing the tropical fruit as a topping seems to be, for certain folks, one of the most abhorrent things you can do to a pie, not to mention an insult to Italians everywhere (seriously, never order pineapple pizza in Italy). Adding a savory meat into the mix to create a Hawaiian pie doesn't work either for no-pineapple-pizza hardliners, despite the fact that salty and sweet go together so well. "The sweet and juicy pineapple on pizza is a terrible combo because the flavors of the tomato sauce and pineapple don't mix," explained one opinionated Redditor, who also noted that pineapple also "overwhelms the taste of the pizza itself."

