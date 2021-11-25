Police investigating after man fatally shot at north Austin Walmart late Wednesday

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times and killed in the parking lot of a north Austin Walmart.

Austin Police say they were called to the scene on Norwood Park Boulevard, near Interstate 35 and U.S. 183, around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. A 911 caller reported a man had been shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the store. “As of right now we don’t have great descriptions," officer Juan Ascencio said. "We do know there are multiple suspects.”

This would be the city's 84th homicide of 2021.