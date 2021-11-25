ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hermes driver is SACKED after being caught taking parcels out of his car and 'dumping' them in woodland

By Kate Dennett For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

A Hermes driver has been sacked after being caught taking parcels out of his car and apparently dumping them in a Scottish woodland.

Amy Taylor, 34, photographed the driver removing parcels from his car boot and leaving them in a woodland area in Carnwath, South Lanarkshire, on Tuesday.

The mother claimed she asked the driver was he was doing, only to be told that he was 'sorting parcels'.

But on her way home from walking her dog, Ms Taylor alleged she found the heap of parcels discarded on the ground - including a Hermes package addressed to her.

The nurse claimed she even received a notification saying her parcel had been delivered while she was still out walking her dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3An6i1_0d6oq9iN00
Amy Taylor, 34, photographed a Hermes driver (pictured) removing parcels from his car boot and leaving them in a woodland area in Carnwath, South Lanarkshire, on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20knma_0d6oq9iN00
The mother (pictured) claimed she asked the driver was he was doing, only to be told that he was 'sorting parcels'

A spokesperson for Hermes apologised to customers who had been affected by the driver's actions and confirmed they had 'terminated' his contract.

Speaking about the incident, Ms Taylor claimed she contacted the police after finding the parcels, but said the packages had been removed by the time officers arrived.

She continued: 'I was out on a walk with the dog when I spotted him dumping the parcels.

'He was quite far into the woods but when I asked him he insisted he was "sorting the parcels".

'I carried on my way giving him the benefit of the doubt but I ended up turning and going back after thinking it over, but when I returned he was gone.

'I was expecting a parcel from H&M anyway so decided to have a look.

'Sure enough, there was my parcel - which I had already had an email for, saying that it had been delivered, along with a close-up photo of the parcel so you couldn't see where it was.

'I contacted the police but by the time we got up there with them, the parcels had all gone.

'They did their best, but with no evidence, there wasn't much the police could investigate unfortunately.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dZYi0_0d6oq9iN00
But on her way home from walking her dog, Ms Taylor alleged she found the heap of parcels discarded on the ground (pictured) - including a Hermes package addressed to her

Amy's images were shared to Facebook by Ann Anderson on Tuesday with the caption: 'These are the photos posted by Amy Taylor today of the Hermes delivery guy apparently marking parcels as delivered, then dumping them up at Kiamend.

'He came back and picked them up because Amy spooked him. Has been reported to the police.'

One shocking photograph shows the driver leaning into the boot of his red car on a forest track, whilst a large pile of cardboard boxes and parcels lie beside him.

According to the picture, there are at least two large cardboard boxes on the ground along with two Asos packages lying atop a large white parcel.

A second photograph appears to show the pile of parcels strewn across the ground of the woodland beside a tree.

A spokeswoman for Hermes said: 'We can confirm that this courier has had his contract with us terminated with immediate effect as a result of this incident.

'We are continuing to investigate and apologise to anyone who has been inconvenienced by his actions.'

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: 'On Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 officers received a report of parcels having been left in the woods near to Carnwath.

'Officers attended and the items were no longer in the area.'

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Uber Driver Accused Of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl After Victim's Father Booked His Car

A 32-year-old Uber driver has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl whose father hired the man to transport the teen to her mother's Washington home. The incident occurred on Oct. 15 after the minor's father booked an Uber, which was driven by Mahdi Ibrahimi, to take the girl to her mom's residence in Burien at around 11 p.m. "Within minutes" of having the girl in the car, the suspect allegedly told the minor to move to the front seat of his Toyota RAV4.
BURIEN, WA
Indy100

Neighbours brand woman ‘heartless’ after she stopped them parking on her drive

A woman has explained how her neighbours branded her “heartless” for not letting them use her drive as a parking space. Posting on Reddit, the woman said she needs the space to stay clear because her brother has weak joints and needs to be driven to the door of her house to avoid long walks up the path, but her neighbours didn’t exactly show much sympathy when she confronted them about it.
REDDIT
Shore News Network

Russian cannibals caught after headless body falls out of car during drunken crash

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia / TASS / – The Vsevolozhsk City Court sent into custody two people accused of murdering a man whose body fell out of the trunk of a car that got into an accident in the Leningrad region. Both defendants, including one who confessed to another murder a year ago, will remain in jail until January 20, the press service of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Leningrad Region said on Monday.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hermes#The Parcel#Woodland#Scottish
hudsonvalley360.com

Police: Driver charged after car hits building

KINDERHOOK — A driver from Columbia County was arrested Friday night after his car crashed into Kinderhook Village Hall, said Aaron Hicks, public information officer for state police Troop K on Monday. State police have offices in the building. Rushbel U. Cash, 28, of Hudson was charged by state police...
KINDERHOOK, NY
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies: Driver killed after being thrown from car

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday morning in Brandon. Deputies say a man was thrown from his car after crashing into a fence on South Gornto Lake Road near Grand Isle Drive. He reportedly died on the scene of the...
BRANDON, FL
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Scotland
evalleytimes.com

She was staying at her boyfriend’s house for the first time when she found parts of another woman’s body in the refrigerator.

South Africa. The person responsible for this slit his throat and tried to commit suicide by drinking bleach, but he did not achieve his goal and he was arrested. Flavio Hlabangwane, a resident of the South African city of Soweto, was arrested after his partner found body parts of a woman in his refrigerator, local media reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Young Girl Who Disappeared From Her Family’s Tent Found Inside a Locked House

A 4-year-old girl who disappeared from a campsite in Western Australia last month has been found safe and well in a locked house near her family home. Cleo Smith was sleeping in a tent with her parents at the Quobba Blowholes, a popular camping site near the coastal town of Carnarvon, on the night of Friday, Oct. 15. On Saturday morning, her parents awoke to find that she and her sleeping bag were gone. The entrance to the tent had been unzipped – beyond the reach of a 4-year-old child – and was yawning wide open. Police believe that, at some point between 1:30AM and 6AM, someone unzipped the family tent, grabbed Cleo while she was still in her sleeping bag, and fled.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Raped In Mortuary By Necrophile Speaks Out

A U.K. mother was arrested after she took a knife and rushed to a London police station to "punish" the necrophile who raped the body of her daughter. David Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty last week to killing Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, nearly 35 years ago. He also admitted 44 charges in relation to necrophilia involving women and girls aged between 9 and 100 in morgues in Sussex and Kent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Appeal for witnesses after ‘horrific’ rape of 22-year-old man in Bolton

Police are investigating a “horrific” rape of a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.The victim was approached by a man near Nelson Square, in an area packed with pubs and bars, on Sunday evening around 3am.The pair then walked to nearby Back Mawdsley Street, where the victim was raped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.No arrests have yet been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.Detective Sergeant Dominic Beaver, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers."We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and ensure he is brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area whilst our enquiries are ongoing."If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or has any information about this rape, please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."Anyone who wants to share information with the police can contact GMP on on 0161 856 5757, quoting incident number 568 of 7/11/21.Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Attacker tells woman to ‘go back to China,’ randomly punches her: cops

A hateful assailant told a woman to “go back to China” and slugged her in the back of the head in an unprovoked Lower Manhattan attack this week, police said. The 26-year-old victim was unloading luggage from a car on Hudson Street near Dominick Street in Hudson Square around 3:30 p.m. on Halloween when a woman came up behind her and snarled, “Get out of Chinatown. Go back to China!,” according to authorities.
MANHATTAN, NY
Washington Post

A woman sued Walmart after she stepped on a nail and needed her leg amputated. A jury awarded her $10 million.

April Jones said she was walking by some pallets inside a South Carolina Walmart in 2015 when she felt a sharp pain in her foot. Jones found a rusty nail had pierced her shoe and gotten lodged in her foot, according to a lawsuit she filed in 2017. She went to the hospital to have the wound treated, but an infection followed, according to the suit. Court records do not specify what type of infection afflicted Jones.
LAW
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

267K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy