Dame Helen Mirren and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman have urged people to help the elderly combat loneliness at Christmas.Research by Age UK found nearly a million people aged over 65 do not have anyone to celebrate Christmas with this year.Far from being a season of good cheer the festive period is set to leave around 675,000 pensioners feeling fed up about being alone, with as many as 970,540 saying they would not have anyone to share Christmas with.The research found some 625,000 said they were feeling depressed, around 400,000 felt forgotten while up to 250,000 spoke of being...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO